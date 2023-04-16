Ben DiNucci Impresses Twitter as Josh Gordon, Sea Dragons Beat Battlehawks

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With their playoff hopes at stake, Ben Dinucci, Josh Gordon and the Seattle Sea Dragons needed a big showing against the St. Louis Battlehawks.

The Sea Dragons showed up and took down the Battlehawks 30-12, keeping their postseason dreams alive and avenging a loss from earlier in the season.

DiNucci was a star in the game, going 21-of-31 for 260 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Gordon didn't get a ton of action, making two catches for 46 yards, but his second catch was praised on Twitter.

Phillip Lindsay, formerly of the Denver Broncos and numerous other NFL teams, had 17 yards on 10 carries and scored a two-point conversion.

DiNucci's performance was still the biggest talking point of the day, with football fans praising his versatility.

The win improves the Sea Dragons to 6-3, which ties them with the Battlehawks for the final playoff spot in the North Division. The tiebreaker would currently go to St. Louis, as they have higher offensive and defensive rankings.

Still, next week is a must-win for each team to keep pace. The Battlehawks will take on the Orlando Guardians (1-8) on Saturday, while the Sea Dragons will take on the Vegas Vipers (2-7) on Sunday night.