Ben DiNucci Impresses Twitter as Josh Gordon, Sea Dragons Beat Battlehawks

Ben DiNucci Impresses Twitter as Josh Gordon, Sea Dragons Beat BattlehawksApril 16, 2023
With their playoff hopes at stake, Ben Dinucci, Josh Gordon and the Seattle Sea Dragons needed a big showing against the St. Louis Battlehawks.
A lot at stake in this Sea Dragons-Battlehawks game. <br><br>A St. Louis win locks them into the second seed and a trip to DC. Seattle needs to win out to have a chance at the postseason.<br><br>If Seattle and St. Louis tie at 7-3 then it will come down to the points scored/allowed tiebreak! <a href="https://t.co/QKRZmuzE6W">pic.twitter.com/QKRZmuzE6W</a>
The Sea Dragons showed up and took down the Battlehawks 30-12, keeping their postseason dreams alive and avenging a loss from earlier in the season.
DiNucci was a star in the game, going 21-of-31 for 260 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Gordon didn't get a ton of action, making two catches for 46 yards, but his second catch was praised on Twitter.
Phillip Lindsay, formerly of the Denver Broncos and numerous other NFL teams, had 17 yards on 10 carries and scored a two-point conversion.
DiNucci's performance was still the biggest talking point of the day, with football fans praising his versatility.
Big Touchdown for Seattle 🐉<a href="https://twitter.com/B_DiNucci6?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@B_DiNucci6</a> ➡️ <a href="https://twitter.com/TheJordanVeasy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheJordanVeasy</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XFL2023?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XFL2023</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreatheFire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreatheFire</a> <a href="https://t.co/kcTSejKTP1">pic.twitter.com/kcTSejKTP1</a>
This fire is just getting started 🔥🐉<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XFL2023?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XFL2023</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreatheFire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreatheFire</a> <a href="https://t.co/MQ0gPU5uFV">pic.twitter.com/MQ0gPU5uFV</a>
With his first half performance Ben DiNucci has surpassed Tommy Maddox for the most passing yards in an XFL season.<br><br>DiNucci is now at 2,202 passing yards in 2023.<a href="https://twitter.com/XFL2023?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFL2023</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/XFLSeaDragons?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFLSeaDragons</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/B_DiNucci6?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@B_DiNucci6</a>
Jahcour Pearson to the house and Ben DiNucci silences the crowd 🤫<a href="https://twitter.com/XFL2023?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFL2023</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/XFLSeaDragons?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFLSeaDragons</a> <a href="https://t.co/Kd8co7Ufyq">pic.twitter.com/Kd8co7Ufyq</a>
"BEN DINUCCI IS CAM NEWTON" - <a href="https://twitter.com/MattBarrie?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MattBarrie</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XFL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XFL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XFL2023?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XFL2023</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/XFL2023?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFL2023</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/XFLSeaDragons?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFLSeaDragons</a>
On 3rd and 2, Ben DiNucci ran 8-yards for the touchdown. The 1-point conversion was good, making the score 27-12 for Seattle. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XFL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XFL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XFL2023?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XFL2023</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SeaDragons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SeaDragons</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Battlehawks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Battlehawks</a>
Ben DiNucci takes it in for the TOUCHDOWN 27-12 🐉 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XFL2023?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XFL2023</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreatheFire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreatheFire</a> <a href="https://t.co/v5mV6hC41c">pic.twitter.com/v5mV6hC41c</a>
The win improves the Sea Dragons to 6-3, which ties them with the Battlehawks for the final playoff spot in the North Division. The tiebreaker would currently go to St. Louis, as they have higher offensive and defensive rankings.
Still, next week is a must-win for each team to keep pace. The Battlehawks will take on the Orlando Guardians (1-8) on Saturday, while the Sea Dragons will take on the Vegas Vipers (2-7) on Sunday night.