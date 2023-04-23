X

    Bane: Dillon Brooks 'Remorseful' After Ejection for Foul on Lakers' LeBron James

    Dillon Brooks was ejected from Saturday's 111-101 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round series for hitting LeBron James in the groin area.

    But after the game, his teammate Desmond Bane said he didn't think the contact was intentional and that Brooks was "remorseful" over the situation.

    "I haven't had a chance to see the play yet, but from what I could see, it looked like it was incidental contact," Bane told reporters after the game. "You know, Dillon's a physical defender. From live action, [it looked like] LeBron made a crossover move, Dillon took a stab at the ball and accidentally caught him in the wrong position. His spirits are high. He was remorseful. You know, he's competing, he's into the game, I didn't think it was anything malicious."

    Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane contends Dillon Brooks didn't intentionally hurt LeBron James <a href="https://t.co/iaP89XlMUn">pic.twitter.com/iaP89XlMUn</a>

    You be the judge:

    Dillon Brooks was ejected after receiving a flagrant 2 for this hit to LeBron. <a href="https://t.co/LL9CLRAryy">pic.twitter.com/LL9CLRAryy</a>

    The fascinating aspect now is whether Brooks—a key two-way player for the Grizzlies—will be suspended for Game 4 by the NBA. Memphis finds itself down 2-1 in the series, and being without Brooks wouldn't help its cause.

    Ja Morant isn't overly optimistic.

    "Knowing how they (the NBA league office) treat Dillon, I honestly wouldn't be surprised if he is (suspended)," he told reporters. "I felt like he was ejected because of past ejections that were made in games before. If you look at the play, he was actually reaching for the ball on a crossover; Bron just went behind the back."