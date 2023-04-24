Chiefs' Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are defending Super Bowl champions, and their quest for a third Lombardi Trophy in five years has already begun.

Kansas City hasn't been overly active in free agency and has largely looked to replace offseason departures. Jawaan Taylor was signed to replace Orlando Brown Jr., Charles Omenihu was signed to replace Frank Clark, Richie James was signed to help replace JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Blaine Gabbart was signed to replace the retired Chad Henne.

While these additions might do a lot to excite the fanbase, it's important to remember how heavily last year's rookie class contributed to the Chiefs' latest Super Bowl. Players like George Karlaftis, Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Skyy Moore and Isiah Pacheco all had hands in the championship run.

The Chiefs will have 10 opportunities to continue improving their roster over draft weekend. Here, we'll examine three of the top prospects they should be hoping to land with their first pick, No. 31 overall.

