Chiefs' Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets

Chiefs' Top 2023 NFL Draft TargetsApril 24, 2023
The Kansas City Chiefs are defending Super Bowl champions, and their quest for a third Lombardi Trophy in five years has already begun.
Kansas City hasn't been overly active in free agency and has largely looked to replace offseason departures. Jawaan Taylor was signed to replace Orlando Brown Jr., Charles Omenihu was signed to replace Frank Clark, Richie James was signed to help replace JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Blaine Gabbart was signed to replace the retired Chad Henne.
While these additions might do a lot to excite the fanbase, it's important to remember how heavily last year's rookie class contributed to the Chiefs' latest Super Bowl. Players like George Karlaftis, Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Skyy Moore and Isiah Pacheco all had hands in the championship run.
The Chiefs will have 10 opportunities to continue improving their roster over draft weekend. Here, we'll examine three of the top prospects they should be hoping to land with their first pick, No. 31 overall.
Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
The Chiefs have one of the more complete rosters in the NFL and can afford to go with the best player available at No. 31—or, possibly, trade out of the first round for additional draft capital.
It should be noted, though, that while Taylor was signed to replace Brown, right tackle could be a concern after Andrew Wylie's departure. This could be one position the Chiefs target specifically on opening night.
Ohio State's Dawand Jones is a prospect who could potentially replace Wylie from day one.
"Overall, Jones should be able to start as a rookie using his unique size, length and initial quickness with an aggressive, physical demeanor to overwhelm defenders in the run and pass game," Brandon Thorn of the B/R Scouting Department wrote.
While Jones isn't viewed as a particularly polished pass protector, he's only 21 years old and has likely not approached his ceiling. He'd provide a strong run-blocking presence right away, which could be big if Kansas City wants to lean on Pacheco and the ground game more often next season.
Tennessee's Darnell Wright is another right-tackle prospect Kansas City would probably love. However, the 20th-ranked overall prospect on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's draft board might be long gone before the Chiefs are on the clock.
Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
Kansas City had a very defense-oriented draft in 2022, with seven of 10 prospects playing on that side of the ball. This focus helped the Chiefs field the league's 11th-ranked overall defense last season.
However, the Chiefs' run defense remained less than stellar (15th in yards per carry allowed). Even after adding linebacker Drue Tranquill, Kansas City could afford to add to the second level of its defense.
Among linebacker prospects, Iowa's Jack Campbell tops the list. The 27th-ranked prospect on the B/R board, Campbell was an extremely productive college player who finished the 2022 season with 125 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
While Campbell was mostly a downhill run defender at Iowa, he flashed a strong athletic profile in Indianapolis. With a 4.65-second 40-yard dash, a 37.5-inch vertical and a 128-inch broad jump, he logged the top estimated athletic profile among linebackers at the combine.
Campbell could immediately help bolster the Chiefs run defense while developing into more of an overall playmaker in time.
As long as Patrick Mahomes is under center for Kansas City, opponents will try keeping him off the field by leaning on the run. Adding a stout run defender like Campbell could help take that option off the table.
Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
Tight end Travis Kelce remains Kansas City's No. 1 target, and adding James will help replace Smith-Schuster on the perimeter. However, after losing Smith-Schuster and the 933 yards and three touchdowns he provided last season, adding a receiver early would be far from the worst idea.
Boston College's Zay Flowers is only the fourth-ranked receiver on the B/R board, after TCU's Quentin Johnston, Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba and USC's Jordan Addison. However, Flowers does have the physical tools to emerge as a dangerous NFL receiver.
Though Flowers doesn't have archetypal size at 5'9" and 182 pounds, he's an explosive playmaker with 4.42-second speed and plenty of after-the-catch ability. He caught 78 passes for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.
"Flowers is about as fast as they come and can take the top off a defense with even one misstep from the defensive back," Derrik Klassen of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "He's not just a one-trick pony, though. Flowers is also very explosive and effortless in his change of direction, which shines when paired with his careful, controlled route-running skills."
The Chiefs showed that they don't need a true speedster in the mold of Tyreek Hill to succeed this past season. However, adding another home-run hitter to go with Kelce, Moore, Kadarius Toney and Marquez Valdes-Scantling would be a great way for Kansas City to wrap up opening night.
