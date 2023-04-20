Domantas Sabonis Will Play in Kings-Warriors Game 3 After Injury from Draymond Foul

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Domantas Sabonis is good to go for tonight's Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors.

The Sacramento Kings center, whose status was questionable due to a sternum contusion he suffered during a clash with Warriors forward Draymond Green in Monday's Game 2 win, said he is in for Thursday night.

"I'm definitely gonna play," Sabonis told reporters on Thursday afternoon.

After putting up a double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds to the Kings' Game 1 win, Sabonis contributed 24 points to Game 2. He will look to help the Kings take a 3-0 series lead over the Warriors tonight at 10 p.m. EST.

Sabonis said Thursday afternoon that he does not want the Kings to be distracted by his injury or Green's subsequent suspension.

"We've got to focus. We can't get distracted by that," Sabonis said. "This series just started, and now we have to take care of business on these two road games. We just need to lock in 100 percent on just the game."

The Warriors will be playing tonight without a key starter after Green was suspended for one game on Tuesday.

After falling to the court in the fourth quarter of Game 2, Sabonis grabbed at Green's ankle, and Green then stomped on his chest. Sabonis earned a technical foul, while Green received a flagrant 2 foul and was ejected.

The NBA's press release noted his suspension was "based in part on Green's history of unsportsmanlike acts." ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said the Warriors were "livid" about the league's decision.

Sabonis underwent X-rays on his ribs and lungs after the game, while Green also reportedly requested a scan of his ankle.

"We're both fighting for the rebound," Sabonis told TNT, h/t CBS News, after the game. "We fell on each other. Stuff happens. It's basketball. We've got to move on to the next play."

While the defending champions dig deep to overcome the absence of one of their best players and look to avoid falling into a 3-0 series deficit, the Kings will be relieved to have Sabonis as the team works toward their first playoff series win since 2004.