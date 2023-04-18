ESPN: Draymond Green Requests X-Rays on Ankle Injury from Play with Domantas Sabonis

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reportedly asked to receive an X-ray on a right ankle injury he suffered during Monday's 114-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings during Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

According to ESPN's Marc J. Spears, Green felt soreness after an incident between him and Kings forward Domantas Sabonis in the fourth quarter that resulted in Green getting ejected from the game:

While Sabonis was laying on the court, he grabbed Green's ankle, which caused Green to struggle out of his grasp before stomping down on Sabonis:

Green was clearly frustrated during his postgame press conference, questioning why Sabonis wasn't punished for his role in the altercation:

Green remains one of the most important players for the Warriors amid an up-and-down 2022-23 season. During the regular season, the 33-year-old veteran averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists while also continuing to produce at a high level as the team's best defender.

Golden State has struggled to find consistency as the team has dealt with injuries to multiple key players. It has battled through absences from Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala at various points throughout the year.

At 44-38, Golden State secured the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference and was widely viewed as the favorite to take down the third-seeded Kings in the first round.

Despite that, the Kings held court at home, winning each of the first two games of the series and taking a commanding 2-0 series lead.

If Green is forced to miss any time, the Warriors will have to lean more heavily on starting center Kevon Looney in the frontcourt, while Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green could be in line for more playing time as well.