Woj: Warriors 'Livid' After Draymond Green's Suspension for Foul on Domantas Sabonis

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The NBA's decision to suspend Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green for Thursday's Game 3 against the Sacramento Kings reportedly did not sit well with the team.

"Consider the Warriors, in one word, livid," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on Wednesday's episode of Get Up. "They certainly didn't agree with the one-game suspension. I think they were surprised at it, no question about that."

