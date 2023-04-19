Domantas Sabonis' Status for Kings vs. Warriors TBD After Injury from Draymond Foul

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Sacramento Kings All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis' status for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday is in question.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Kings said Sabonis is questionable for Game 3 with a sternum contusion.

Sabonis suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of Sacramento's Game 2 win on Monday. After falling to the court, Sabonis grabbed onto Warriors forward Draymond Green's ankle, and Green subsequently stomped down on Sabonis' chest:

Green was ejected from the game, while Sabonis managed to stay in and play the entire fourth quarter.

