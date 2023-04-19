X

    Domantas Sabonis' Status for Kings vs. Warriors TBD After Injury from Draymond Foul

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVApril 19, 2023

    Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Sacramento Kings All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis' status for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday is in question.

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Kings said Sabonis is questionable for Game 3 with a sternum contusion.

    Sabonis suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of Sacramento's Game 2 win on Monday. After falling to the court, Sabonis grabbed onto Warriors forward Draymond Green's ankle, and Green subsequently stomped down on Sabonis' chest:

    Green was ejected from the game, while Sabonis managed to stay in and play the entire fourth quarter.

