MLB Rumors: Madison Bumgarner DFA'd by Diamondbacks; Owed $34M Through 2024

The Arizona Diamondbacks have designated starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner for assignment, according to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic.

Arizona has seven days to either find a trade for the left-hander or see him claimed off waivers by another team. Should he clear waivers, the Diamondbacks can release him outright or send him to the minors.

Bumgarner has $34 million total remaining on his current contract, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

