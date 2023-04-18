WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 18

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE always moves forward, and WWE NXT is already looking toward another big show in NXT Spring Breakin'. The April 18 show was the last stop before that night.

The main event of Spring Breakin' is set as Carmelo Hayes will defend his NXT Championship against Grayson Waller. The two would face off first on "The Grayson Waller Effect" this week.

NXT promised two big title matches. NXT North American champion Wes Lee would face his most motivated challenger to date, the dangerous Charlie Dempsey with Drew Gulak in his corner.

Gallus would defend NXT tag team gold against The Creed Brothers and The Dyad, hoping to continue a dominant run over the tag team division.



Roxanne Perez would return to the ring after losing her NXT Women's Championship, facing off against Zoey Stark. Noam Dar would make his in-ring return.

This was not all for the night. Bron Breakker was certain to continue causing mayhem with a new attitude. Others hoped to earn their spot on the Spring Breakin' card.

