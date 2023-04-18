WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 18

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 18April 18, 2023
WWE always moves forward, and WWE NXT is already looking toward another big show in NXT Spring Breakin'. The April 18 show was the last stop before that night.
The main event of Spring Breakin' is set as Carmelo Hayes will defend his NXT Championship against Grayson Waller. The two would face off first on "The Grayson Waller Effect" this week.
NXT promised two big title matches. NXT North American champion Wes Lee would face his most motivated challenger to date, the dangerous Charlie Dempsey with Drew Gulak in his corner.
Gallus would defend NXT tag team gold against The Creed Brothers and The Dyad, hoping to continue a dominant run over the tag team division.
Roxanne Perez would return to the ring after losing her NXT Women's Championship, facing off against Zoey Stark. Noam Dar would make his in-ring return.
This was not all for the night. Bron Breakker was certain to continue causing mayhem with a new attitude. Others hoped to earn their spot on the Spring Breakin' card.
NXT Tag Team Championships: Gallus (c) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. The Dyad
- A brawl between the team began before the show, and multiple officials stayed at ringside for the match to make sure the action stayed contained.
- Reid superkicked Mark. Julius kneed Reid in the face, who fell into a cover on Mark for a near-fall.
- Brutus ran over Wolfgang and Fowler then nearly pinned both men at the same time with a suplex and leg trap combination.
- Ava Raine distracted Julius to set up The Dyad, and Nile got in her face for it. Brutus accidentally knocked Reid off the top rope into Nile.
Julius Creed and Brutus Creed were distracted by an injury to Ivy Nile thanks to Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler. Wolfgang and Mark Coffey hit the distracted Brutus with their elevated single-leg dropkick combo to take the win.
This was a hot start to the show. Everyone delivered in a big way. The energy of the match was pure chaos, brawling even before the bell.
The champions pulled off a deserved win as Gallus continues to make an impact at the top. NXT's tag division is deep enough for Mark and Wolfgang to remain champions for a while without it growing boring.
The Creed Brothers could very well be on their way out of NXT. Taking the loss here could be a way to pass the torch. Julius and Brutus are ready. Nile might be able to make it work too if they want to keep The Diamond Mine rolling.
Result
Gallus def. Creed Brothers and Dyad by pinfall to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships.
Grade
B+
Noam Dar vs. Myles Borne
- In the debut of Harding Hitting Home Truths with Nathan Frazer, Frazer told everyone that he had a realization that he needed to keep moving fast to succeed.
- Dijak knocked down a cameraman for getting in his way into the building. Crews got in his face and challenged him to a match.
- Roxanne Perez ran down Zoey Stark as a bully and warned Tiffany Stratton and Indi Hartwell that she was going after the NXT Women's Championship.
- Josh Briggs begged Kiana James to talk to Brooks Jensen, who showed off his fashion glow-up while telling his friend to leave James' office.
Noam Dar taunted and insulted Myles Borne, who rallied for a moment in this match. However, he was still no match for the Heritage Cup winner, falling to the Nova Roller.
This was a fine squash match. The Scottish Supernova proved his ability to quickly take out an opponent while also highlighting his own arrogance.
He should not need too many matches like this though. Borne is still a developmental star. Dar has legacy beyond NXT and can quickly challenge top guys like Dragon Lee, Axiom, Apollo Crews and more.
Result
Dar def. Borne by pinfall.
Grade
C
Duke Hudson Challenges Bron Breakker on Behalf of Andre Chase
- Hudson mocked Breakker about his championship loss and had the crowd chanting "loser" at the former champ. His charisma was obvious throughout.
- The MVP interrupted Breakker, which seemed to genuinely upset him.
Odyssey Jones headed to the ring for a match, but Bron Breakker planted him with a Spear. Duke Hudson confronted the former NXT champion from the crowd and challenged him to fight Andre Chase next week.
This was a fun segment that continues to highlight the potential of Hudson. He stood up to Breakker better than he ever has before, carrying this segment without taking too much away from the former champion.
It was a clever move for Hudson to put Chase in the match, continuing to show that he has heel tendencies. He may love Chase U, but that does not mean he won't put The Professor on the line rather than risking his own skin.
Grade
B
Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark
- The Prodigy sent her opponent to the floor with a headscissors takedown then went for a tope suicida. Stark caught her and planted her face first on the apron.
- Stark ducked Perez then hit a combination superkick into a half-and-half suplex for the closest near-fall of the match. Booker T even sold it on commentary.
- Stratton called Perez a beatable challenger. The Prodigy reminded her that she beat her the last time they fought. The Center of the Universe called that "so 2022".
- Pretty Deadly explained their attack of Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo before challenging The Family to a rematch in a "no rules" match next week.
Zoey Stark talked a big game, but she was caught by Pop Rox in the corner to take the win. Indi Hartwell arrived afterward and challenged Roxanne Perez to a match at Spring Breakin'. Tiffany Stratton took offense, setting up a triple threat.
Even with a full commercial break without picture-in-picture, Perez and Stark had a great match together. The chemistry between these two woman had been underutilized in NXT. That may change on the main roster.
With the way that Stark lost this and the rushed build for Hartwell vs. Perez vs. Stratton, this could be the end of both women in NXT. Both are absolutely ready due to their in-ring ability in particular, though NXT will have trouble replacing them.
Hartwell has done well solidifying herself as a fighting champion early. She needs to keep stepping up in the ring to back it up.
Result
Perez def. Stark by pinfall.
Grade
A-
Cora Jade vs. Gigi Dolin
- Dolin warned Jade that she would pay for her comments in the ring.
- Mr. Stone finally got Wagner opening up backstage, which seemed to cause the manager to second-guess turning on Stone.
- NXT showed a vignette in the style of a comic book for Axiom, who promised to put Scypts behind him immediately.
- Grayon Waller told McKenzie Mitchell in an interview backstage that he was absolutely certain he would be NXT champion by the time Spring Breakin' ended.
- Hank Walker celebrated Tank Ledger at the Performance Center. Ledger told Dani Palmer that she would have a special moment when she debuted on the main roster.
Jacy Jayne jumped on the apron early in this match, and Gigi Dolin beat her down for it. The distaction allowed Cora Jade to hit Dolin with a running high knee and DDT to win.
Lyra Valkyria ruined Jade's celebration promo and challenged her for next week.
This was barely a contest. It had only started when Jayne got involved. Jade and Dolin may be able to have a good match down the line, but this was all angle.
Jayne continues to get in the way of Dolin's opportunities. Jade still cannot shake the threat of Valkyria at her back. At least one of those feuds will be settled at Spring Breakin'.
Many of the matches set for Spring Breakin' could be farewells to key NXT talent with the WWE Draft on the horizon. This was another as Jade could head to the main roster unless she is booked to be NXT women's champion soon.
Result
Jade def. Dolin by pinfall.
Grade
C
