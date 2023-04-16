Mets Rumors: Brett Baty to Be Called Up; Ranked as NYM's No. 2 Prospect for 2023

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Mets are calling up Brett Baty, one of the top prospects in their minor league organization, according to SNY's Andy Martino.

MLB.com ranks Baty second behind in Francisco Álvarez in New York's farm system. Álvarez earned a promotion a little over a week ago after Omar Narváez went on the injured list.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.