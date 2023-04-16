X

    Mets Rumors: Brett Baty to Be Called Up; Ranked as NYM's No. 2 Prospect for 2023

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 16, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Brett Baty #22 of the New York Mets looks on after he was stranded on base during the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field on August 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
    Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

    The New York Mets are calling up Brett Baty, one of the top prospects in their minor league organization, according to SNY's Andy Martino.

    MLB.com ranks Baty second behind in Francisco Álvarez in New York's farm system. Álvarez earned a promotion a little over a week ago after Omar Narváez went on the injured list.

