Yankees Giancarlo Stanton to Be Placed on IL After Hamstring Injury vs. Twins

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Yankees placed outfielder Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told MLB Network Radio that Stanton will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Injuries have been an issue throughout Stanton's time in New York. He's missed significant time in three of his five seasons with the Yankees, leading to him making just one All-Star appearance with the franchise.

Stanton suffered the hamstring injury during Saturday's game against the Minnesota Twins while running out a double. He was off to a strong start to the 2023 season, batting .269/.296/.558 with four home runs and 11 runs batted in over his first 13 games of the season.

The Yankees called up infielder Oswald Peraza in a corresponding move. Several players will be shuffled in at designated hitter with Stanton out, while the Yankees outfield was already thin with the absence of Harrison Bader.