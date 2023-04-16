X

    Yankees Giancarlo Stanton to Be Placed on IL After Hamstring Injury vs. Twins

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 16, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 15: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees hits a two-run double in the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on April 15, 2023 in Bronx, New York City. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
    Mike Stobe/Getty Images

    The New York Yankees placed outfielder Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain.

    Yankees manager Aaron Boone told MLB Network Radio that Stanton will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

    Injuries have been an issue throughout Stanton's time in New York. He's missed significant time in three of his five seasons with the Yankees, leading to him making just one All-Star appearance with the franchise.

    Stanton suffered the hamstring injury during Saturday's game against the Minnesota Twins while running out a double. He was off to a strong start to the 2023 season, batting .269/.296/.558 with four home runs and 11 runs batted in over his first 13 games of the season.

    The Yankees called up infielder Oswald Peraza in a corresponding move. Several players will be shuffled in at designated hitter with Stanton out, while the Yankees outfield was already thin with the absence of Harrison Bader.

    Yankees Giancarlo Stanton to Be Placed on IL After Hamstring Injury vs. Twins
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon