Oswald Peraza Called Up by Yankees; Ranked as NYY's No. 3 Prospect for 2023 Season

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Yankees are calling up highly touted prospect Oswald Peraza, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

Peraza had a .306/.404/.429 slash line in 18 games for the Bronx Bombers in 2022. He struggled in spring training, though, batting .190 in 49 plate appearances.

MLB.com ranks the 22-year-old as the No. 3 prospect in New York's minor league system and the No. 46 prospect across all MLB.

Peraza opened the season with New York's Triple-A affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. In nine games, he has four RBI and a .673 OPS after finishing with 19 home runs, 50 RBI and a .778 OPS in 99 games at that level in 2022.

It was only a matter of time before the Yankees promoted Peraza to the big leagues, even if it's a little unclear where he'll slot into the lineup. Anthony Volpe, their top prospect, has been their starting shortstop since Opening Day, and Gleyber Torres will be difficult to dislodge at second base.

New York is placing Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list because of a hamstring strain, which opened a spot on the active roster. But manager Aaron Boone is still leaning on Torres and Volpe for Sunday's contest against the Minnesota Twins.

Peraza has played primarily at shortstop throughout the minors, and Volpe hasn't hit the ground running in MLB. He has a .186 average and 16 strikeouts in 51 plate appearances. Nonetheless, benching Volpe may not be great for his overall development.

Moving forward, perhaps Boone plans on shifting Torres into the designated hitter slot so he can get Peraza's glove at second. One would assume the team wouldn't have promoted the young infielder unless it had a plan to get him regular playing time.