MLB Legend John Smoltz Wants to Compete at PGA Tour Champions After Hip Surgery

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz is looking to return to competitive golf.

He told TMZ Sports he recently underwent hip surgery and needs a procedure on his other hip. Once he's healthy again, the eight-time MLB All-Star said he's aiming to qualify for events on the PGA Tour Champions.

"I've got a new hip, I've got one more hip to do, he said. "Then after that, I want to see what my competitive juices take me to."

Smoltz has entered into nine events on the senior circuit and made the cut on all but one occasion. In 2018, he qualified for the U.S. Senior Open but finished well below the cut line after going 22 over par through the first two rounds.

Smoltz's most recent appearance came in the American Family Insurance Championship in June 2021. He placed 79th with a final score of 16 over.

The Atlanta Braves legend drew high praise from Tiger Woods in December when Woods listed him as one of the best nongolfers he has ever played against.

Maybe Smoltz can rediscover his best stuff after he recovers from his hip surgeries and gets back to 100 percent.