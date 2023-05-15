Oilers 2023 Free Agents, Draft Targets, Offseason Guide After NHL Playoff Loss

0 of 3

Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

The Edmonton Oilers have been eliminated from the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs after a second-round loss to the Las Vegas Golden Knights, and now it's time for the franchise to enter planning mode ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Edmonton put together a fantastic regular season, finishing second in the Pacific Division with a 50-23-9 record, but not even Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl couldn't power them to a Stanley Cup title in 2023.

Oilers general manager Ken Holland is now faced with questions about how he can build an effective supporting cast around the likes of McDavid, Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. So, it's time to take a look at Edmonton's free agents, some draft targets and what to expect this summer.