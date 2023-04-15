Phillies' Bryce Harper Might Skip Rehab Assignment After Elbow Injury, Manager Says

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

A Triple-A rehab assignment for Bryce Harper this spring seems logical given the fact that he hasn't played a big league game since October after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

However, that may not be the case, according to Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson.

"I really don't know if he will go on an assignment," Thomson said Saturday, per Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

He added: "I mean, if he's swinging the bat well and he feels good, I say why waste it?"

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.