Mike Hollins Scores TD in Virginia Spring Game After Recovering from Gunshot Wound

Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In his first game action since suffering a gunshot wound in November's shooting at the University of Virginia, Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins found the end zone.

Hollins was shot in the back during the attack that killed three of his teammates and injured one other, and he spent a week in the hospital. Virginia canceled its last two games of the season as a result.

Hollins returned to practice on March 14. He rushed for 40 yards and the score in the first half of the spring game. After scoring, he patted the ground, which was painted in honor of his fallen teammates.

He is returning for his fifth year with the team, citing the comfort and support that his coaches and teammates have provided.

"I could have left, I could have transferred, but I think of that as sweeping things under the rug and not handling the situation as best as I could," Hollins told reporters in March. "The best place for me to move forward, not move on but move forward, is in Charlottesville with the people who shared that experience with me."

Hollins has rushed for 540 yards and seven touchdowns in four seasons at Virginia. The Cavaliers went 3-7 last season and finished in sixth place in the ACC Coastal Division.