Arch Manning Draws Criticism from Fans as Quinn Ewers Shines in Texas Spring Game

Making his unofficial debut for the Texas Longhorns, hugely hyped quarterback recruit Arch Manning struggled mightily Saturday in the Orange vs. White spring game.

Manning, who played for the Orange team, began as the backup to Maalik Murphy. While Murphy played well, completing nine of his 13 passes for 165 yards and one touchdown, Manning couldn't find his rhythm, going just 5-of-13 for 30 yards in Orange's 21-10 loss.

Incumbent starter Quinn Ewers led the way for White, completing 16 of his 23 passing attempts for 195 yards and a score.

After a successful high school career at Isidore Newman in New Orleans, Manning was the consensus top recruit in the 2023 class.

Because of that, expectations were sky-high right out of the gates, and some fans and observers didn't hesitate to criticize the young signal-caller despite the fact that the spring game was his first taste of college football:

Ewers began his collegiate career at Ohio State in 2021 as a top recruit in his own right, but after not playing as a freshman, he transferred to Texas and did some positive things for the Longhorns in his first season at the school.

Starting 10 games, Ewers went 6-4 and completed 58.1 percent of his passes for 2,177 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions, while also rushing for a score.

Ewers looked like a seasoned veteran in what was his third spring game as a college football player, which included a perfect deep ball to Xavier Worthy, which nearly went for a touchdown:

Most figured the battle for the starting job would be between Ewers and Manning, but based on Saturday's action, head coach Steve Sarkisian may have another option to consider in Murphy.

The redshirt freshman did not see any game action last season, but he has the ideal size and arm strength that teams look for in a quarterback, as evidenced by his 79-yard scoring strike to Johntay Cook:

After his impressive showing, there was some sentiment that Murphy may not only be a better quarterback than Manning currently, but could prove to be the best signal-caller between himself, Manning and Ewers over the long term:

Although it was far from a banner day for Manning, he still received some praise for his arm strength, as well as a nod from former NFL and Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III for his mobility:

Manning was an excellent high school quarterback, but there is little doubt that his family pedigree plays a role in the immense pressure he faces to be great.

His uncles are multi-time Super Bowl winning quarterbacks in Eli Manning and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, while his grandfather is legendary New Orleans Saints quarterback Archie Manning.

It has long been assumed that Arch would follow in their footsteps to the NFL, but first he will need to have a productive college career.

A poor showing in the spring game doesn't been Manning won't eventually get there, but it is a reminder that things may not come as easily to him as most assumed.