X

    Jackie Robinson Day 2023: How Sports World is Honoring MLB Icon

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 15, 2023

    (Original Caption) 1949-Jackie Robinson during baseball practice. Here J. Robinson shown bending to catch a ground ball.
    Bettmann

    Major League Baseball and the sports world as a whole celebrated the 76th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking MLB's color barrier on Saturday.

    Robinson reshaped baseball forever when he suited up for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947. Every year since has provided an opportunity to celebration his contributions and enduring legacy.

    MLB retired his No. 42 jersey in 1997, and it christened April 15 as "Jackie Robinson Day" in 2004.

    MLB @MLB

    Every year on April 15, we celebrate Jackie Robinson, whose courage in breaking MLB's color barrier forever changed the game we love for the better. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jackie42?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jackie42</a> <a href="https://t.co/SoenDebYtz">pic.twitter.com/SoenDebYtz</a>

    MLB @MLB

    Jackie Robinson opened the door for everyone. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jackie42?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jackie42</a> <a href="https://t.co/buO6s7Ia7y">pic.twitter.com/buO6s7Ia7y</a>

    MLB @MLB

    Jackie led the Brooklyn Dodgers to their only championship and became the first Black player elected to the Hall of Fame. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jackie42?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jackie42</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZiNtedA1l1">pic.twitter.com/ZiNtedA1l1</a>

    MLB Network @MLBNetwork

    Today, we honor #⃣4⃣2⃣♥️<br><br>The story behind Ken Griffey Jr.'s role in every player wearing #42 today. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jackie42?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jackie42</a> <a href="https://t.co/Vhz61MXtdH">pic.twitter.com/Vhz61MXtdH</a>

    Players Alliance @PlayersAlliance

    Today, we are thrilled to commemorate a historic Jackie Robinson Day with over 200 MLB players and coaches standing with TPA to honor our beloved 42. Jackie blazed a trail for every Black player in the game, and we ALL owe our careers to him. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JackieRobinsonDay?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JackieRobinsonDay</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JackieRobinson?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JackieRobinson</a> <a href="https://t.co/YfMnTSIFyS">pic.twitter.com/YfMnTSIFyS</a>

    The Pastime Co. @thepastimeco

    Jackie Robinson leaving Ebbets Field after playing opening day with the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JACKIE42?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JACKIE42</a> <a href="https://t.co/QD4ZTLxMAD">pic.twitter.com/QD4ZTLxMAD</a>

    A number of teams around the league honored Robinson:

    Cincinnati Reds @Reds

    April 15, 2007: Ken Griffey Jr. dons No. 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson after receiving consent from then-Commissioner Bud Selig and Robinson's widow, Rachel. Selig then encourages all players to join in the tribute. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jackie42?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jackie42</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RedsVault?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RedsVault</a><br><br>More ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/RfRiydyVEC">https://t.co/RfRiydyVEC</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZBdGk3gcyc">pic.twitter.com/ZBdGk3gcyc</a>

    New York Yankees @Yankees

    Honored to celebrate Jackie's legacy.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jackie42?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jackie42</a> <a href="https://t.co/gHHxurSrct">pic.twitter.com/gHHxurSrct</a>

    New York Mets @Mets

    Today we honor the legacy of Jackie Robinson. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jackie42?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jackie42</a> <a href="https://t.co/bKQzKYTRyz">pic.twitter.com/bKQzKYTRyz</a>

    Pittsburgh Pirates @Pirates

    Today and every day, we honor the life and legacy of Jackie Robinson and his impact on and off the field.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jackie42?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jackie42</a> <a href="https://t.co/poPwpiNK2Z">pic.twitter.com/poPwpiNK2Z</a>

    Texas Rangers @Rangers

    Dear 42,<a href="https://twitter.com/BlackCeasarPoet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlackCeasarPoet</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jackie42?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jackie42</a> <a href="https://t.co/IOgVJtF1zz">pic.twitter.com/IOgVJtF1zz</a>

    Miami Marlins @Marlins

    An icon and trailblazer. <br><br>Thank you for paving the way, Jackie. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jackie42?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jackie42</a> <a href="https://t.co/hOHVIKiLZa">pic.twitter.com/hOHVIKiLZa</a>

    St. Louis Cardinals @Cardinals

    On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson broke baseball's color barrier.<br><br>Today and every day, we celebrate Jackie's monumental legacy in the fight for equality. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jackie42?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jackie42</a> <a href="https://t.co/CZclzVVLg5">pic.twitter.com/CZclzVVLg5</a>

    Detroit Tigers @tigers

    "A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives."<br><br>Jackie Robinson's impact as a trailblazer, Hall of Fame ballplayer and champion for civil rights will live on forever.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jackie42?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jackie42</a> <a href="https://t.co/aI3Ha8kvZH">pic.twitter.com/aI3Ha8kvZH</a>

    Houston Astros @astros

    Thank you Jackie for paving the way.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jackie42?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jackie42</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/Nike?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Nike</a> <a href="https://t.co/AA8z9nSZkO">pic.twitter.com/AA8z9nSZkO</a>

    Chicago Cubs @Cubs

    Bigger than breaking the color barrier. Bigger than baseball. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jackie42?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jackie42</a> <br><br>See how Jackie Robinson's legacy lives on with <a href="https://twitter.com/100BMC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@100BMC</a> and Chicago's youth: <a href="https://t.co/dqjXwmY1fQ">https://t.co/dqjXwmY1fQ</a> <a href="https://t.co/vLo3QD3BqP">pic.twitter.com/vLo3QD3BqP</a>

    Toronto Blue Jays @BlueJays

    A champion of change. <br><br>Thank you, Jackie. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jackie42?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jackie42</a> <a href="https://t.co/DGUmNVIud2">pic.twitter.com/DGUmNVIud2</a>

    Pittsburgh Pirates @Pirates

    "Jackie Robinson is so important to me because his courage and bravery show me that anything is possible."<br><br>We are forever grateful.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jackie42?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jackie42</a> <a href="https://t.co/70Q4Euv9zP">pic.twitter.com/70Q4Euv9zP</a>

    Minnesota Twins @Twins

    Today and everyday we celebrate and honor the life and legacy of Jackie Robinson!<a href="https://twitter.com/OfficialBuck103?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OfficialBuck103</a> describes what Jackie means to him and how he carries on #42's legacy!<a href="https://twitter.com/nikediamond?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NikeDiamond</a> <a href="https://t.co/ipsgXveuth">pic.twitter.com/ipsgXveuth</a>

    Robinson was among the legends who competed in the Negro leagues while his door into MLB remained closed. He suited up for the Kansas City Monarchs in 1945. The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and its president, Bob Kendrick highlighted his contributions as well.

    Negro Leagues Baseball Museum @NLBMuseumKC

    From Jackie's groundbreaking season <br>in 1945 with the Kansas City Monarchs in the Negro Leagues, to his <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a> debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947, we celebrate Jackie Robinson's legacy on and off the field. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jackie42?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jackie42</a> <a href="https://t.co/CDfwEQ5yYs">pic.twitter.com/CDfwEQ5yYs</a>

    Bob Kendrick @nlbmprez

    Today, the nation proudly celebrates how a Monarch "changed the game &amp; America too!" Jackie Robinson's barrier-breaking pro baseball career began with the KC Monarchs in 1945. This American Hero's story can't be told without including <a href="https://twitter.com/KansasCity?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KansasCity</a> &amp; the Negro Leagues! <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a> <a href="https://t.co/6aDftKupjr">pic.twitter.com/6aDftKupjr</a>

    Robinson was a six-time MLB All-Star and a World Series champion (1955) during his 10-year career in Brooklyn. He was also the Rookie of the Year in 1947 and the National League Most Valuable Player in 1949. He earned enshrinement into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962.

    Jackie Robinson Day 2023: How Sports World is Honoring MLB Icon
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon