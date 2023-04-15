Jackie Robinson Day 2023: How Sports World is Honoring MLB Icon

Jackie Robinson Day 2023: How Sports World is Honoring MLB IconApril 15, 2023
Major League Baseball and the sports world as a whole celebrated the 76th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking MLB's color barrier on Saturday.
Robinson reshaped baseball forever when he suited up for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947. Every year since has provided an opportunity to celebration his contributions and enduring legacy.
MLB retired his No. 42 jersey in 1997, and it christened April 15 as "Jackie Robinson Day" in 2004.
MLB @MLB
Every year on April 15, we celebrate Jackie Robinson, whose courage in breaking MLB's color barrier forever changed the game we love for the better. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jackie42?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jackie42</a> <a href="https://t.co/SoenDebYtz">pic.twitter.com/SoenDebYtz</a>
Players Alliance @PlayersAlliance
Today, we are thrilled to commemorate a historic Jackie Robinson Day with over 200 MLB players and coaches standing with TPA to honor our beloved 42. Jackie blazed a trail for every Black player in the game, and we ALL owe our careers to him. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JackieRobinsonDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JackieRobinsonDay</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JackieRobinson?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JackieRobinson</a> <a href="https://t.co/YfMnTSIFyS">pic.twitter.com/YfMnTSIFyS</a>
A number of teams around the league honored Robinson:
Cincinnati Reds @Reds
April 15, 2007: Ken Griffey Jr. dons No. 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson after receiving consent from then-Commissioner Bud Selig and Robinson's widow, Rachel. Selig then encourages all players to join in the tribute. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jackie42?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jackie42</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RedsVault?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RedsVault</a><br><br>More ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/RfRiydyVEC">https://t.co/RfRiydyVEC</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZBdGk3gcyc">pic.twitter.com/ZBdGk3gcyc</a>
St. Louis Cardinals @Cardinals
On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson broke baseball's color barrier.<br><br>Today and every day, we celebrate Jackie's monumental legacy in the fight for equality. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jackie42?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jackie42</a> <a href="https://t.co/CZclzVVLg5">pic.twitter.com/CZclzVVLg5</a>
Detroit Tigers @tigers
"A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives."<br><br>Jackie Robinson's impact as a trailblazer, Hall of Fame ballplayer and champion for civil rights will live on forever.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jackie42?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jackie42</a> <a href="https://t.co/aI3Ha8kvZH">pic.twitter.com/aI3Ha8kvZH</a>
Chicago Cubs @Cubs
Bigger than breaking the color barrier. Bigger than baseball. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jackie42?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jackie42</a> <br><br>See how Jackie Robinson's legacy lives on with <a href="https://twitter.com/100BMC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@100BMC</a> and Chicago's youth: <a href="https://t.co/dqjXwmY1fQ">https://t.co/dqjXwmY1fQ</a> <a href="https://t.co/vLo3QD3BqP">pic.twitter.com/vLo3QD3BqP</a>
Pittsburgh Pirates @Pirates
"Jackie Robinson is so important to me because his courage and bravery show me that anything is possible."<br><br>We are forever grateful.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jackie42?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jackie42</a> <a href="https://t.co/70Q4Euv9zP">pic.twitter.com/70Q4Euv9zP</a>
Minnesota Twins @Twins
Today and everyday we celebrate and honor the life and legacy of Jackie Robinson!<a href="https://twitter.com/OfficialBuck103?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OfficialBuck103</a> describes what Jackie means to him and how he carries on #42's legacy!<a href="https://twitter.com/nikediamond?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NikeDiamond</a> <a href="https://t.co/ipsgXveuth">pic.twitter.com/ipsgXveuth</a>
Robinson was among the legends who competed in the Negro leagues while his door into MLB remained closed. He suited up for the Kansas City Monarchs in 1945. The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and its president, Bob Kendrick highlighted his contributions as well.
Negro Leagues Baseball Museum @NLBMuseumKC
From Jackie's groundbreaking season <br>in 1945 with the Kansas City Monarchs in the Negro Leagues, to his <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a> debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947, we celebrate Jackie Robinson's legacy on and off the field. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jackie42?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jackie42</a> <a href="https://t.co/CDfwEQ5yYs">pic.twitter.com/CDfwEQ5yYs</a>
Bob Kendrick @nlbmprez
Today, the nation proudly celebrates how a Monarch "changed the game & America too!" Jackie Robinson's barrier-breaking pro baseball career began with the KC Monarchs in 1945. This American Hero's story can't be told without including <a href="https://twitter.com/KansasCity?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KansasCity</a> & the Negro Leagues! <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a> <a href="https://t.co/6aDftKupjr">pic.twitter.com/6aDftKupjr</a>
Robinson was a six-time MLB All-Star and a World Series champion (1955) during his 10-year career in Brooklyn. He was also the Rookie of the Year in 1947 and the National League Most Valuable Player in 1949. He earned enshrinement into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962.