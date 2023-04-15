Jackie Robinson Day 2023: How Sports World is Honoring MLB Icon

Bettmann

Major League Baseball and the sports world as a whole celebrated the 76th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking MLB's color barrier on Saturday.

Robinson reshaped baseball forever when he suited up for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947. Every year since has provided an opportunity to celebration his contributions and enduring legacy.

MLB retired his No. 42 jersey in 1997, and it christened April 15 as "Jackie Robinson Day" in 2004.

A number of teams around the league honored Robinson:

Robinson was among the legends who competed in the Negro leagues while his door into MLB remained closed. He suited up for the Kansas City Monarchs in 1945. The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and its president, Bob Kendrick highlighted his contributions as well.

Robinson was a six-time MLB All-Star and a World Series champion (1955) during his 10-year career in Brooklyn. He was also the Rookie of the Year in 1947 and the National League Most Valuable Player in 1949. He earned enshrinement into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962.