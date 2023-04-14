Umpire Larry Vanover Released from Hospital 2 Days After Being Hit in Head by Throw

Ron Schwane/Getty Images

Veteran MLB umpire Larry Vanover was released from a Cleveland hospital on Friday, two days after he was hit in the head by a baseball while working a game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians.

Vanover, 67, has been umpiring in the majors for 29 years. He was hit on the left side of the head by a relay throw from Guardians' All-Star second baseman Andres Giménez toward home plate at a relatively close distance.

He was in the hospital for two nights and will remain away from the game until he is cleared by MLB's medical personnel. He was scheduled to work a game Thursday in Cincinnati.

