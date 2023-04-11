White Sox's Tim Anderson Placed on IL, Expected to Miss 2-4 Weeks with Knee Injury

Matt Dirksen/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Chicago White Sox announced Tuesday they placed star shortstop Tim Anderson on the injured list because of a sprained left knee.

The team expects him to miss two to four weeks after he was injured Monday. Chicago recalled Lenyn Sosa from its Triple-A affiliate to take Anderson's spot on the active roster.

In nine games with the Charlotte Knights, Sosa has two home runs and a .448/.556/.828 slash line. MLB.com ranks him as the eighth-best prospect in the White Sox organization.

Maybe Sosa's hot hitting will continue with his move up to the big leagues.

Anderson figures to be a big loss for Chicago, though. He has started all 11 games and provided steady offense from the leadoff spot. The two-time All-Star is tied for second in MLB in steals (five) and tied for sixth in doubles (five).

The frustration with his absence is compounded by the fact Anderson was limited to 79 appearances in 2022. A right groin injury landed him on the IL in May, and he missed three weeks. Then he tore a ligament in his left middle finger in August and didn't return to the field for the remainder of the season.

The White Sox are looking to rebound after going 81-81 and missing the playoffs last year. Anderson's injury won't help, and manager Pedro Grifol will hope the optimistic end of the recovery timeline proves to be the correct one.