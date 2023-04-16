Ja Morant's Status for Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 2 'In Jeopardy' After Hand Injury

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant's status for Game 2 is "in jeopardy" after he suffered a hand injury during Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Grizzlies did receive some positive news, however, as head coach Taylor Jenkins revealed that X-rays came back negative. However, Morant told reporters that his pain level is at a "10":

Morant scored 18 points in 30 minutes before exiting Sunday's game as Memphis went on to lose 128-112.

Morant has dealt with ankle and wrist injuries at times this season and also missed time when he was suspended. However, he is one of the league's best young players when healthy and a major reason the Grizzlies entered the playoffs with realistic championship hopes.

The 23-year-old has a Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player, two All-Star selections and a second-team All-NBA nod on his resume and was largely excellent again this season with averages of 26.2 points, 8.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

Defenders struggle to stay in front of the Murray State product's quickness in the open floor and in half-court sets, and his ability to finish through contact stands out.

While the Grizzlies have played without Morant at times this season, they will still have difficulty finding ways to replicate his missing production if he is sidelined. It will be up to Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane and Luke Kennard to carry the backcourt in the meantime.