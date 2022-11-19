X

    Grizzlies' Ja Morant Helped off Court With Ankle Injury vs. Thunder

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 19, 2022

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 09: Injured Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies stands on the side of the court during the second half of Game Four of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on May 09, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant left his team's home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a left ankle injury.

    Bally Sports: Grizzlies @GrizzOnBally

    Ja Morant heads back to the locker room with the Grizzlies training staff with an apparent ankle injury.<br><br>Stay tuned for updates. <a href="https://t.co/LMNt6FacMs">pic.twitter.com/LMNt6FacMs</a>

    ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Mike Ceide of WREG TV offered more insight and context.

    Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

    Grizzlies are already without Ja Morant’s co-star Desmond Bane for at least 2-3 weeks due to a sprained big toe. <a href="https://t.co/AnfEO7JqqJ">https://t.co/AnfEO7JqqJ</a>

    Mike Ceide @MCeide_WREG3

    Ja Morant is being helped off the court in the 4th quarter of tonight's game against OKC after turning his ankle. He's putting no weight on that left ankle.

    The injury occurred with the Grizzlies up 106-100 with just over three minutes remaining. He had 19 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in 32 minutes before exiting. Tyus Jones replaced him on the court to finish off a 121-110 win.

    Morant's health became the biggest storyline of the Grizzlies' second-round playoff loss to the Golden State Warriors last season. That an injury appeared to happen during a play when Warriors guard Jordan Poole grabbed his knee only added to the controversy of the series that also saw Gary Payton II fracture his elbow from a hard flagrant foul by Dillon Brooks.

    The Grizzlies announced Morant was out for the rest of the playoffs with a bone bruise in his right knee, and he played just 57 games during the regular season.

    That, along with the reality that he is the face of the franchise, made his health a focal point heading into the 2022-23 campaign.

    When healthy, Morant is one of the best players in the NBA who entered Friday with 29.3 points, 6.8 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game after posting 27.4 points, 6.7 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game in 2021-22.

    Grizzlies' Ja Morant Helped off Court With Ankle Injury vs. Thunder
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    One silver lining for Memphis is the fact it went 20-5 without him last season. It will likely turn toward Jones to start if Morant is sidelined following this setback.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.