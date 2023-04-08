Grizzlies' Ja Morant Says 'I'm Good' After X-Rays on Wrist, Hand Injuries vs. Bucks

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant suffered a right wrist and hand injury in Friday's win against the Milwaukee Bucks, but he's confident that he won't be forced to miss time.

Morant told reporters, "I'm good" when asked about his status after he was seen in the locker room wearing a large wrap on his right arm. Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins added that Morant underwent X-rays on the injury that came back negative, and he will be able to "ice it up and be good to go."

The 23-year-old is Memphis' top offensive option, averaging 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists through 61 games this season. With Morant leading the way, the Grizzlies (51-30) have clinched the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

While Morant is the engine that powers the team, Memphis typically has had no problems dealing with his absence. Morant sat out 25 games in 2021-22, and the Grizzlies went 20-5 without their best player in the lineup. The team is 11-9 this season when he's out.

While Morant is not expected to miss significant time, he likely will get a chance to rest in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Veteran backup point guard Tyus Jones likely would get the start and could see increased minutes in the postseason.