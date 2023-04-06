Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Called 'Cheater' by Triple-A Pitcher Kade McClure After HR

Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

It's safe to say San Francisco Giants prospect Kade McClure and San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. won't be exchanging holiday cards anytime soon.

After Tatis, who is playing for Triple-A El Paso on rehab assignment, homered off McClure in Wednesday's game, the right-handed pitcher took to Twitter to call the 2021 All-Star a "cheater."

Tatis is eligible to play in Triple-A games as he completes his 80-game MLB suspension after testing positive for performance-enhancing substance Clostebol. He is eligible for a 15-day minor league assignment before returning to the big leagues.

Wednesday was his second game of the season with the Chihuahuas. There were noticeable boos from the crowd in attendance as Tatis rounded third base.

Tatis admitted in February he's "looking to embrace" being booed by fans during road games this season.

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune noted the Padres' decision to send Tatis to Triple-A for his minor league assignment was likely due to his close relationship with El Paso manager Phillip Wellman and hitting coach Raul Padron.

"They have been key for me since forever," Tatis told Acee.

Wellman and Padron previously worked with the Padres' Double-A affiliate in San Antonio when Tatis played for the team in 2017 and 2018.

The 27-year-old McClure is in his seventh season in the minors. He was a sixth-round draft pick by the Chicago White Sox in 2017 and was traded to the Giants in December for Gregory Santos.

Tatis hasn't appeared in an MLB game since Oct. 3, 2021. He was recovering from offseason wrist surgery stemming from a motorcycle accident at the time his performance-enhancing drug test came back positive.

Thanks to the Padres' run to the National League Championship Series last season, Tatis will be eligible to return on April 20 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.