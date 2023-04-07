Buying or Selling Bryan Reynolds, Adam Duvall and Baseball's Hottest Starts

9 of 9

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Jhony Brito, New York Yankees

With all the buzz surrounding Anthony Volpe, another Yankees rookie quietly impressed in his MLB debut as Brito tossed five shutout innings against the San Francisco Giants. The 25-year-old goes fastball-changeup against lefties and sinker-curveball against righties, which means a lot of pitches have to be working for him to be effective. If he can hold down the No. 5 starter job for a month or so, it would go a long way.

Buy or Sell: Buy him as useful rotation depth

Garrett Mitchell, Milwaukee Brewers

The knock on Mitchell going back to his time at UCLA was that he didn't generate enough in-game power despite a strong 6'3", 224-pound frame. He hit 13 home runs in 132 games in the minors and homered twice in a 28-game debut last year, but he already has three long balls in 22 plate appearances this season to go along with a .300/.364/.850 line. With an improved launch angle (9.5 to 16.2 degrees), there is reason to believe his power surge is for real.

Buy or Sell: Buy

James Outman, Los Angeles Dodgers

Sometimes lost in the shuffle of a deep Dodgers farm system, Outman put himself on the map last year when he posted a .978 OPS with 31 doubles, 31 home runs and 13 steals in 125 games in the upper levels of the minors. The 25-year-old is 4-for-14 with three extra-base hits and 0.7 WAR through his first six games, but his seven strikeouts do give some reason for pause.

Buy or Sell: Sell as an NL Rookie of the Year contender

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and accurate through Wednesday's games.