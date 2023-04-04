MLB's Average Salary Increases to Record $4.9M for 2023, Up 11% from Last Year

G Fiume/Getty Images

After an offseason spending frenzy, the average player salary in Major League Baseball for the 2023 season reached a record $4.9 million.

Per Ronald Blum of the Associated Press, the 11.1 percent increase from 2022 represents the largest year-over-year increase since 2001.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.