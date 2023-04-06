College Football Players Turning Heads During 2023 Spring Practice

0 of 11

Icon Sportswire

It's not always easy to sift through the spring-practice lip service, which describes everyone as a star, to try to determine who will help their teams come fall.

In some cases, guys are getting opportunities because of injuries. In others, they are getting a lot of reps because of depth concerns or because prized youngsters haven't made it in.

Even though some programs are just getting into the swing of spring, most teams are deep into drills or, in some cases, even finished. So, who's standing out?

From young superstars blossoming at the right time to upperclassmen or even walk-ons who are proving you need to learn their names, several have shown promise. There's even a pair of rival quarterbacks making noise.

Spring stars don't always turn into must-see-TV talent when the lights come on, but they often give us glimpses at the star (or the depth) of the future.

While it's impossible to track every team and every player around the nation, a few guys are drawing considerable buzz.

