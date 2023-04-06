College Football Players Turning Heads During 2023 Spring PracticeApril 6, 2023
College Football Players Turning Heads During 2023 Spring Practice
It's not always easy to sift through the spring-practice lip service, which describes everyone as a star, to try to determine who will help their teams come fall.
In some cases, guys are getting opportunities because of injuries. In others, they are getting a lot of reps because of depth concerns or because prized youngsters haven't made it in.
Even though some programs are just getting into the swing of spring, most teams are deep into drills or, in some cases, even finished. So, who's standing out?
From young superstars blossoming at the right time to upperclassmen or even walk-ons who are proving you need to learn their names, several have shown promise. There's even a pair of rival quarterbacks making noise.
Spring stars don't always turn into must-see-TV talent when the lights come on, but they often give us glimpses at the star (or the depth) of the future.
While it's impossible to track every team and every player around the nation, a few guys are drawing considerable buzz.
Kyon Barrs, USC Defensive Tackle
Nobody in Los Angeles is worried about USC's offense with Lincoln Riley calling the plays and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams under center.
The defense is a different story.
That side of the ball collapsed down the stretch a season ago, turning a once-promising campaign that could have ended in the College Football Playoff into a disappointment that overshadowed the program's one-year turnaround under Riley.
The rebuild of Alex Grinch's defense, which finished No. 106 nationally, has begun in earnest. The Trojans went about it by hammering the portal for talent such as Oklahoma State middle linebacker Mason Cobb and underclassman Anthony Lucas from Texas A&M.
But Kyon Barrs might make a huge impact right away. The former Arizona defensive tackle has been disruptive this spring, leading to glowing reviews from everyone around the program.
"He's a special talent," said center Justin Dedich, who faces Barrs in practice, according to The Athletic's Antonio Morales. "He's made me better already in these six, seven practices. Just how strong he is, his inside hands, his everything, feet. He's an elite player."
The 6'2", 290-pound lineman flew under the radar in Tucson, but his past two seasons, he accumulated 72 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. He is a veteran who could fortify the line and give USC a huge presence in stopping the run game. His ability to shine right away is paramount to the team's success.
Luther Burden III, Missouri Wide Receiver
Even if you're a staunch follower of college football, you may not know Barrs' name, but you're certainly familiar with Luther Burden III if you follow recruiting.
He was a 5-star wide receiver in the 2022 class, and when he elected to stay home and play for coach Eli Drinkwitz's Missouri Tigers, it was major news.
Though he had positive flashes a season ago as a true freshman, Burden wasn't utilized the way he needed to be until later in the campaign and probably dealt with growing pains, too. But he seems to be catching on nicely now.
Even with transfer Theo Wease in the fold in Columbia, Burden will be the biggest weapon for new quarterback Jake Garcia (or whoever beats him out).
Incoming Mizzou offensive coordinator Kirby Moore has moved Burden to the slot, where he's thriving, even if the 5'11", 208-pound target doesn't look like a traditional player in that spot because he's so tall.
"He made some tough catches over the middle," Moore told Columbia Daily Tribune's Chris Kwiecinski. "He's a bigger slot and sometimes people play smaller slots, but I would argue when you have a bigger slot, he has more catch radius and the quarterback could see him."
It would be surprising to exactly nobody if Burden wasn't one of the top playmakers in the SEC this year, but after a season when he piled up only 375 receiving yards and six touchdowns, news of Burden adapting to a new spot is a big deal, given the excitement surrounding him a year ago.
Holden Geriner, Auburn Quarterback
A name that probably has come from out of nowhere this spring is Auburn redshirt freshman quarterback Holden Geriner.
As woeful as the Tigers were at the position a season ago, you had to wonder why he didn't get on the field. But with Oregon transfer Robby Ashford taking most of the snaps following T.J. Finley's inefficiency, Geriner attempted just two passes all year.
This spring is a different story with Hugh Freeze installed on the Plains as the head coach.
This year's buzz started when Geriner was allowed to throw at Auburn's pro day. That's where one AFC assistant coach told AL.com's Nubyjas Wilborn: "The young man has a cannon. He makes a lot of throws we like to see on the pro level. I didn't know much about him before this, but he's someone I'll be keeping an eye on as his career unfolds."
Freeze went on to tell the reporters that Geriner "really, really stood out" in Auburn's first scrimmage, and he continued raving about him throughout spring. Geriner has run some days with the first team and some with the third team, according to Richard Silva of the Montgomery Advertiser.
It's hard to infer if Freeze is serious about Geriner's potential to seize the starting job, but he's been in the system for a year and is gaining headlines on multiple occasions throughout the spring.
Of course, Auburn could still add a quarterback from the transfer portal before the season begins. But given the inefficiency and inconsistency of the two guys theoretically ahead of him on the depth chart, don't be surprised if Geriner works his way into Freeze's good graces.
Anthony Hill Jr., Texas Linebacker
Everybody around the 40 Acres is talking about the quarterback battle at Texas and wondering whether true freshman Arch Manning can pose any threat to Quinn Ewers' spot.
But the chances that Manning will be ready right away are slim. While he's generating the headlines, a talented group of other freshmen such as running back CJ Baxter and Johntay Cook II are stealing the show on the field.
Perhaps no first-year player (or maybe any player) has been as impressive as 5-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., a 6'3", 229-pound second-level defender who looks the part and could help the Longhorns fill their biggest need.
While senior linebacker David Gbenda has been receiving the bulk of first-team reps throughout the spring, head coach Steve Sarkisian normally prioritizes upperclassmen to start the spring. When the pads came on, Hill showed out.
According to TJ Vogel of TFB Texas (via FanSided's Andrew Miller), Hill had a "monster showing" on the first day of full-pads practice and was making plays "all over the field," especially in getting after the passer.
Chip Brown of Horns247 also noted a couple of weeks later that Hill is expected to make an instant impact.
With DeMarvion Overshown off to the NFL, the Longhorns are looking for elite players on that level, and Hill is already arguably their most talented linebacker. Once he figures things out, he's going to be dynamite. The light is already coming on this spring.
Travis Hunter, Colorado Defensive Back/Wide Receiver
One of the best things about the start of the Deion Sanders era in Colorado is that the world will get to enjoy Travis Hunter's talent on a bigger stage.
Let's face it, no matter how neat it was to see the nation's top-ranked overall prospect from the 2021 class sign with an HBCU in Jackson State to play for Sanders at the FCS program, it didn't bring much fanfare once the pads went on.
There simply weren't a lot of televised Tigers games.
When Sanders left Jackson State for the Pac-12's Buffaloes in December, Hunter (and Sanders' quarterback son, Shedeur) went with him. Now, Hunter is the Pac-12 quarterbacks' problem.
But that isn't all. Hunter, when healthy a season ago, also lined up at wide receiver, and the plan is the same in Boulder, according to new Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis.
"Yeah, he's gonna be able to help us on both sides of the ball," Lewis told Mile High Sports' Zach Segars. "He has a very unique skill set that's going to help the team in a lot of different phases. Offensively, he needs to do a great job just refining his route running, because he's one of the freakiest athletes on any field he's ever stepped on."
Hunter is a special talent, and now he is going to be on everybody's radar. He is already impressing all of his new coaches and everybody around him. Watch for him to become one of the top talents in the conference, if not the country.
Francis Mauigoa, Miami Offensive Lineman
There's no question after a bowlless season in Coral Gables that coach Mario Cristobal needed an infusion of talent with the Miami Hurricanes.
"The U" seems like a distant memory, but if the Hurricanes keep stockpiling players the way they have since the '22 season ended, it won't take long to get back to competing for bigger things.
The best thing Cristobal did this offseason is get the Mauigoa brothers in Miami. Not only did he lure Washington State linebacker Francisco Mauigoa to fortify the defense, but Cristobal also secured a signature from 5-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, his younger brother.
Both are producing this spring, and both appear primed for starting—possibly starring—roles. The Miami Herald reported it took just three days for the youngster to be inserted into the starting lineup at right tackle.
As brutal as the 'Canes were along the offensive front a year ago, Mauigoa can help stabilize things alongside fellow 5-star freshman Samson Okunlola.
"We are throwing a lot at them," Cristobal said of Mauigoa, Okunlola and Antonio Tripp, according to All Hurricanes' Alex Donno. "We tell them that we need you to be sophomores. We don't need you to be early enrollee freshmen. They've responded really well."
Mauigoa may wind up being the best player in a top-10 class.
Jalen Milroe, Alabama Quarterback
When Jalen Milroe took over as Alabama's starting quarterback for a game last season after a Bryce Young shoulder injury, he did some good things.
He also did plenty of not-so-good things.
So, while Milroe is an all-world athlete who looks natural (and incredible) when running the football, some fans thought he would be better suited as running back or offensive weapon at another position besides quarterback.
This spring, the redshirt sophomore is trying to prove everybody wrong.
While coach Nick Saban isn't giving anything away regarding his quarterback battle between Milroe and redshirt freshman Ty Simpson, Milroe is taking most of the reported first-team snaps, per Touchdown Alabama, and managing things like a veteran.
If he can be consistent in passing the football, watch out; he will be the best athlete at the position in the country. Obviously, there are thousands of passes to be analyzed this spring, but one particular one from Milroe to Ja'Corey Brooks had Twitter buzzing.
Alabama Football @AlabamaFTBL
Iron sharpens Iron. <a href="https://twitter.com/c7_brooks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@c7_brooks</a> 🤜🤛<a href="https://twitter.com/GaQMcK1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GaQMcK1</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RollTide?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RollTide</a> <a href="https://t.co/U1UMlyTCLV">pic.twitter.com/U1UMlyTCLV</a>
Saban, in typical form, isn't saying much about the competition, but while Simpson is considered by most to be the best pure passer of the duo, Milroe may be making strides.
Last year, the legendary coach didn't mince words when assessing Milroe's in-game performance, saying he was essentially game manager against Arkansas following Young's injury and played with a lot of anxiety in his start against Texas A&M.
Now, he's had game action and is a year further along in the system. He isn't just going to give away the job.
Peyton O'Leary, Michigan Wide Receiver
It's been a whirlwind career for Michigan wide receiver Peyton O'Leary.
The 6'3", 195-pounder who hails from Byfield, Massachusetts is about to enter his third year in Ann Arbor, and he looks like he may be ready to join the rotation. Just a couple of months ago, the former walk-on was notified he's being put on scholarship for the '23 season.
Then, he went out this spring and proved coach Jim Harbaugh is no dummy for doing it.
While the Wolverines have plenty of playmakers for quarterback J.J. McCarthy to throw to, it was O'Leary who was the star of the spring-ending scrimmage, leading his team to a 22-21 win and grabbing the go-ahead two-point conversion.
O'Leary wound up catching a game-high six passes for 126 yards.
"I've been playing well recently," O'Leary, a junior, told MLive.com's Aaron McMann. "Just sticking to my coaching—my everything—and luckily the ball found me today."
The past couple of offseasons, O'Leary made waves in practices and scrimmages, but he's caught just one pass in a game.
Now, with Ronnie Bell gone pro and Andrel Anthony off to Oklahoma, O'Leary has a window for playing time alongside Cornelius Johnson, Roman Wilson, tight end Colston Loveland and others.
Is O'Leary going to be a practice-day warrior, or is he going to be one of the best feel-good stories of the Michigan program as the Wolverines look to three-peat in the Big Ten? If this spring is any indication, it'll be the latter.
John Paul Richardson, TCU Wide Receiver
It's no secret that the rebuild for the national runner-up TCU Horned Frogs will be thorough.
With quarterback Max Duggan, running backs Kendre Miller and Emari Demercado and receiver Quentin Johnston gone to the NFL, head coach Sonny Dykes will have to find other ways to generate offense.
The tandem of transfer receivers JoJo Earle (Alabama) and John Paul Richardson (Oklahoma State) could be big for expected starting quarterback Chandler Morris, and Richardson especially is turning heads this spring.
He had just 671 receiving yards and six scores across two seasons with the Cowboys, and at 6'0", 180 pounds, he doesn't jump out at you physically.
But Richardson looks like he will be a big part of TCU's offense. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Stephen Johnson reported Richardson has a leg up on Earle to start as the team's slot receiver.
There haven't been a lot of reports about TCU's practice, but there's a reason Richardson was a team captain when he was with Oklahoma State, and he already is making an impression with Dykes' team.
So, to make his way into a new situation and thrive like he has is important. The Horned Frogs are going to need him, and Richardson appears poised to respond in a major way.
Carnell Tate, Ohio State Wide Receiver
With offensive coordinator Brian Hartline going from elite recruiter and dynamic receivers coach to offensive coordinator, Ohio State is a destination spot for wide receivers.
Not only do the Buckeyes have star pass-catchers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka poised to shred defenses this year, they brought in the nation's top trio of receivers with Brandon Inniss, Noah Rogers and Carnell Tate.
Though Tate took a back seat to Inniss (who was a 5-star prospect) during the recruiting process, it's been the IMG Academy standout who has turned heads in spring practice.
Yes, the race to replace CJ Stroud as the starting quarterback is the biggest news of camp, but there's no question that Kyle McCord or Devin Brown will have an able group of stars to throw to, no matter who wins the job.
Tate, at least so far, looks like he's going to be in the rotation as a true freshman. The Athletic's Cameron Teague Robinson called Tate the "real deal." Bucknuts' Steve Helwagen is talking about his "coming-out party."
Head coach Ryan Day told Robinson:
"There's a lot to be impressed with, but the first thing is his maturity. ... Everybody has such great things to say about him off the field and it translates on the field, as well. He makes a lot of plays. He has a mature route tree, does a nice job at the line of scrimmage, catches the ball, makes plays. All encouraging signs."
If Tate can shine in this group of receivers, he is truly legit.
Peter Woods, Clemson Defensive Tackle
There may not be a bigger talent-meets-opportunity situation for a freshman than that of defensive tackle Peter Woods, who is at Clemson with a fairly clear path to the rotation.
He's seizing it.
The 5-star recruit from Alabaster, Alabama, powerhouse Thompson High School chose to head out of the Yellowhammer State, shun the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers and play for favorite son Dabo Swinney at Clemson. They're glad he did.
At 6'2", 300 pounds, Woods is a jumbo D-lineman who is making others notice him, and with guys such as Bryan Bresee off to the NFL, he might even start.
Clemson safety R.J. Mickens told TigerIllustrated's Ariana Pensy:
"He's just been dominating people. He's just been up there shedding guys and making plays and just going out there and doing his thing. I know he's a great player and he's (come) out here and he's proved it and definitely earned my respect as a player and a lot of other coaches' respect, too, so he's definitely been doing his thing."
Woods looked like he was even underrated as the nation's No. 33 player on the 247Sports composite rankings. He has star written all over him and is one of the most physically ready defensive tackles in the '23 class.
The world will find out soon enough.
All stats courtesy of CFBStats and Sports Reference unless otherwise noted. Recruit rankings courtesy of 247Sports unless otherwise noted.
