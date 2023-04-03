WWE's Biggest Winners and Losers from 2023 WrestleMania Season

0 of 7

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

WWE's WrestleMania 39 and the sprint of days and months leading up to the biggest annual pro wrestling event provided big wins for some Superstars and flops for others.

There was a certain give and take to the two-night event itself, too. Night 1 was a near-all-timer classic from top to bottom and understandably, many of the big winners participated on Saturday night's card.

Likewise, Night 2 had a big problem even matching its predecessor and featured a host of polarizing results, highlighted by Roman Reigns' upset of Cody Rhodes to retain his unified titles.

With WrestleMania season complete and the Raw after 'Mania signifying the beginning of a new "season," here's a look at the biggest winners and losers from that stretch.