Mariners' Robbie Ray Placed on IL with Arm Injury After Walking 5 in 1st Start

It's just two games into the new season, and the Seattle Mariners have already been bitten by the injury bug.

The organization announced Saturday that it placed starting pitcher Robbie Ray on the 15-day injured list following his first start of the year, against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night. He has a left flexor strain.

Ray pitched 3.1 innings and allowed five runs—three earned—while striking out three batters and walking five in a 9-4 loss.

Left-handed pitcher Gabe Speier was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma as the corresponding move.

Ray, the 2021 American League Cy Young Award winner as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays, looked like he was ready for a bounce-back season after struggling during much of his first season with Seattle.

He had a good spring training in which he gave up just two runs and had a 1.06 ERA in 17 innings with 26 strikeouts and six walks.

Last season, Ray finished 12-12 with a 3.71 ERA and 1.19 WHIP. In 2021, he led the AL in ERA (2.84), strikeouts (248), innings (193.1), and WHIP (1.04).

He won the Cy Young Award with a nearly unanimous vote, falling just one ballot shy.

Ray, 31, signed a five-year, $115 million deal with Seattle in November 2021.