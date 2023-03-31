Diamondbacks Take Issue with Dodger Stadium's Use of New LED Lights During Opener

Michael Owens/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The new lights at Dodger Stadium are getting mixed reviews.

As the Los Angeles Dodgers earned an 8-2 Opening Day win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, the flickering LED lights overhead became a significant story among the players and managers.

"I loved them," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times. "The lights were amazing. In the middle of a play, we got a little aggressive with the dimmers. But better them than us."

The mid-play flickering got the most attention, notably after an RBI single by Will Smith in the fifth inning.

"I was kind of shocked," Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen said of the lights. "I mean, it doesn't seem like it would be something that MLB's going to allow. I did notice that."

"I mean, it's the home crowd, they're going to do what they can for the advantage," Gallen added.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said he plans to bring the issue up with the front office.

"I wasn't too pleased about that," he said.

The Diamondbacks also had an issue with the lights during a pitching change in the eighth. Catcher Gabriel Moreno couldn't see the pitches well, and he asked the umpire to have the situation fixed.

Dodger Stadium personnel will likely continue using the new light show throughout the season, although they might need to be more careful about when it's used.