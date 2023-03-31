Video of Angels' Anthony Rendon Grabbing Fan's Shirt Investigated by MLB, Police

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Major League Baseball has opened an investigation into Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon after he got into an altercation with a fan during Thursday's Opening Day matchup against the Oakland Athletics.

"We are aware of the video and we are now looking into the matter," an MLB spokesperson said in a statement to The Athletic.

The Oakland Police Department has also opened an investigation into the incident, according to TMZ Sports.

A video posted to social media Thursday showed Rendon grabbing a fan's shirt and swiping at his hat before walking back to the clubhouse after L.A.'s 2-1 season-opening loss to the A's.

Rendon can also be heard in the video saying, "What did you say? ... Yeah, you called me a b---h, huh?" per Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times.

The fan responded: "It wasn't me."

"Yeah, you did," Rendon said several times. "Get the f--k out of here."

Rendon has not addressed the incident but is expected to be made available to the media ahead of Saturday's game. He went 0 for 3 with a walk in Thursday's loss.

Rendon has spent the last four years of his career with the Angels, though he spent much of the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the injured list with a partially dislocated tendon in his wrist and a right hip impingement.

In 47 games last season, the 32-year-old slashed .229/.326/.380 with five home runs and 24 RBI.

Before joining the Angels, Rendon spent seven seasons with the Washington Nationals and had the best years of his career from 2017-2019, slashing .310/.397/.556 with 83 home runs and 318 RBI in 429 games.

Rendon staying healthy and in the lineup will be key to the Angels and their quest to make it back to the postseason for the first time since 2014.