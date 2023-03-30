Cubs' Marcus Stroman Talks 'Tough' Pitch Clock Violation: 'It's a Big Adjustment'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The MLB's new rule limiting the time pitchers can take between throws has been put into effect for the first time.

Chicago Cubs starter Marcus Stroman was called on the first pitch clock violation in league history after he took more than 20 seconds between pitches during the Cub's season-opening 4-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on Thursday.

"It's tough, man," Stroman said, as reported by ESPN's Bradford Doolittle. "It's tough, the pitch clock. It's a big adjustment. I don't think people really realize it. It just adds a whole other layer of thinking."

The new rules limit pitchers to 30 seconds between batters. When facing the same hitter, pitchers must throw within 15 seconds with no runner or in 20 seconds with a man on base. If the pitcher can not begin his throw in this time, he is assessed a ball.

Putting the rule into effect during spring training shaved an average of 26 minutes off games, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

Stroman was called by umpire Ron Kulpa for the league's first regular-season violation after turning around to evaluate Brewers baserunner Brice Turang's position on second base.

The day was a success for Stroman, who struck out eight batters in six innings to lead the Cubs to a 4-0 shutout win in two hours and 21 minutes and mark Chicago's fastest Opening Day game in 35 years.

His experience with the pitch clock, however, raised questions of how difficult it will be for pitchers to adjust to these new limitations. The rules have so far gotten mixed reactions from the league, with New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer saying he loves it to Cincinnati Reds hurler Derek Law worrying it will create new difficulties for relievers.

After the game, Stroman told reporters the pitch clock at times made him feel "super rushed."

"Even between innings, I'm running out there very early to warm up in between," Stroman said. "A foul comes up and you don't even have time to rub the ball up... Sometimes I'm not able to catch my breath and find my proper breathing that I do before pre-pitch. It's definitely been a dynamic that's going to be tough on some guys."

The Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, plans to collect an item from this game in order to commemorate the first pitch clock violation in MLB history, ESPN reports.