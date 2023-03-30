Rockies Closer Daniel Bard Starting Season on Injured List to Address Anxiety

Kyle Cooper/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images

The Colorado Rockies will be without closer Daniel Bard, as he will start the 2023 season on the injured list to address his anxiety.

According to Danielle Allentuck of The Gazette, Bard has "decided to be open and honest about what he's going through instead of trying to hide it." She also noted that he "had the yips earlier in his career," which partially led to him being out of the majors for seven years.

"It's a hard thing to admit," Bard said. But I've been through this before. I have enough going on outside the game to realize what's important. … I'm extremely grateful to be in an organization that understands these things and is accepting."

Bard played for Team USA during the 2023 World Baseball Classic, but he struggled, giving up eight earned runs in just 1.2 innings of work. He also inadvertently hit Houston Astros and Venezuela star José Altuve with a pitch, which injured his thumb and required surgery that will keep him out for at least two months.

A first-round pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2006, Bard made his MLB debut in 2009 and spent five years with the organization before being designated for assignment in September 2013. From there, he bounced around the minor leagues with multiple organizations, including the Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets. The yips caused him to lose command of his pitches during his time out of the majors.

Bard retired from MLB in 2017 and was hired as a player mentor by the Arizona Diamondbacks the following year. In 2020, he rejoined the league with the Rockies and was named National League Comeback Player of the Year after striking out 27 batters in 24.2 innings pitched.

The 37-year-old had another strong campaign in 2022, posting a 1.79 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP with 34 saves and 69 strikeouts across 60.1 innings in 57 appearances.

Without Bard, the Rockies are likely to tab Brad Hand as the closer going forward.