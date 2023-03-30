Cardinals' Adam Wainwright Sings National Anthem at Busch Stadium on 2023 Opening Day

AP Photo/Joe Puetz

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright went from playing for the United States at the 2023 World Baseball Classic to belting out "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of Thursday's Opening Day matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays.

He's got some pretty good pipes, too.

Wainwright was supposed to start Opening Day on the mound, but he was replaced by Miles Mikolas after he landed on the 15-day injured list with a groin strain suffered during a workout while with Team USA.

The 41-year-old is likely to be sidelined "several weeks," manager Oliver Marmol told reporters last week. Having him sing the national anthem was a great way to get the veteran involved in what could be his last Opening Day.

Wainwright will become a free agent after the 2023 campaign, and his time in Major League Baseball is undoubtedly winding down.