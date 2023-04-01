Each MLB Team's Prospect Who Could Help Right Away in 2023

1 of 6

Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles: RHP Grayson Rodriguez

One of baseball's top pitching prospects, Rodriguez was expected to break camp with a rotation spot at the start of spring training, but after he posted a 7.04 ERA in 15.1 innings while struggling the second time through the order, he was optioned to Triple-A. Expect him to be in the big leagues at the first sign of him looking like his usual dominant self in the minors.

Boston Red Sox: RHP Bryan Mata

Mata spent all of the 2021 season recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he returned last year to post a 2.49 ERA with 105 strikeouts in 83 innings across four minor league levels. The 23-year-old tossed seven scoreless innings during spring training and he entered the year as the top pitching prospect in the Boston system. He could be the first name called when rotation reinforcements are needed.

New York Yankees: RHP Randy Vasquez

Vasquez posted a 3.90 ERA with 120 strikeouts in 115.1 innings at Double-A last season, and he was added to the 40-man roster in November. The 24-year-old has an undersized 6'0", 165-pound frame, and his long-term profile is more floor than ceiling, but he is among the most MLB-ready arms in the Yankees system.



Tampa Bay Rays: IF Curtis Mead

Mead has been one of baseball's fastest-rising prospects since he was traded from Philadelphia to Tampa Bay prior to the 2020 season. The 22-year-old hit .298/.390/.532 with 40 extra-base hits in 76 games in the upper levels of the minors last season, and he is capable of playing first base, second base and third base.

Toronto Blue Jays: SS/3B Addison Barger

Barger sent his prospect stock soaring last season when he hit .308/.378/.555 with 33 doubles, 26 home runs and 91 RBI in 124 games across three levels, closing out the year at Triple-A. The 23-year-old may fit best as an offensive-minded utility player in the majors, and he saw time at second base, shortstop and third base in the Arizona Fall League.