NFL Rumors: Calais Campbell To Sign Contract with Falcons After 3 Seasons with Ravens

G Fiume/Getty Images

Former Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell has agreed to a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Ravens released Campbell on March 13 to save $7 million in cap space for 2023. He had spent the past three seasons in Baltimore after being traded to the franchise in March 2020 from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Campbell had an impressive first season in Baltimore, posting four sacks, six pass breakups, 28 tackles, five tackles for a loss and 10 quarterback hits in 12 games en route to a Pro Bowl selection.

However, his production dipped in 2021, as he posted 1.5 sacks, one pass breakup, one fumble recovery, 49 tackles, five tackles for a loss and 12 quarterback hits in 15 games. He followed that up with 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles, 36 tackles, four tackles for a loss and 14 quarterback hits in 14 games last season.

With Campbell off to a new destination, the Ravens will turn to Justin Madubuike and Brent Urban at the defensive end position.

Campbell, meanwhile, should be a solid contributor on his new team.

It's no surprise he landed with the Falcons, as the franchise was one of the first he visited as a free agent.

Campbell will bring Atlanta some more flexibility and experience on defense as it looks to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 campaign.

The 36-year-old marks Atlanta's second significant free-agent signing on the defensive side this offseason, joining Jessie Bates III. He will join a defensive end unit that includes David Onyemata, Joe Gaziano and Amani Bledsoe.