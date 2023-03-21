NFL Rumors: Calais Campbell to Visit Falcons in Free Agency After Ravens Release

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons are "planning to host" veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell this week on a free-agent visit, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The Baltimore Ravens released Campbell last week.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

