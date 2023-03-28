WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 28

0 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

In the final episode of WWE NXT in the Performance Center before heading to Los Angeles, California for NXT Stand & Deliver, the young stars of the gold brand would fight for their spot on the WrestleMania weekend card.

This March 28 edition of NXT would include a battle royal to decide the final entrant in the NXT North American Championship battle royal as well a last-chance Triple Threat match for the final spot in the NXT Women's Championship ladder match.

Johnny Gargano laid out a challenge to Grayson Waller for an unsanctioned match at NXT Stand & Deliver, and he was banned from the arena by Waller until the heel signed the contract for their match.

Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo would look to gain momentum before their NXT Tag Team Championships shot against Gallus and The Creed Brothers.

Hank Walker looked for revenge against Drew Gulak while Tyler Bate would be in action days before defending Chase U against Schism.

This show had much promise, hopefully setting a standard for NXT Stand & Deliver.

