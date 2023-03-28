WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 28

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 28March 28, 2023
In the final episode of WWE NXT in the Performance Center before heading to Los Angeles, California for NXT Stand & Deliver, the young stars of the gold brand would fight for their spot on the WrestleMania weekend card.
This March 28 edition of NXT would include a battle royal to decide the final entrant in the NXT North American Championship battle royal as well a last-chance Triple Threat match for the final spot in the NXT Women's Championship ladder match.
Johnny Gargano laid out a challenge to Grayson Waller for an unsanctioned match at NXT Stand & Deliver, and he was banned from the arena by Waller until the heel signed the contract for their match.
Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo would look to gain momentum before their NXT Tag Team Championships shot against Gallus and The Creed Brothers.
Hank Walker looked for revenge against Drew Gulak while Tyler Bate would be in action days before defending Chase U against Schism.
This show had much promise, hopefully setting a standard for NXT Stand & Deliver.
Last Chance Qualifier Battle Royal for NXT North American Championship Fatal 5-Way
- Odyssey Jones took out Dijak faster than expected, and he took out his frustration on the big man, throwing him into the steel steps.
- Crews went on a run, including eliminating Edris Enofé and Javier Bernal. Dabba-Kato finally took out his former friend.
- Dempsey took out both Drew Gulak and Hank Walker, who kept brawling to the back.
- Frazer elevated Axiom for a kick to eliminate Jinder Mahal. Dempsey worked with Axiom and Frazer to toss out Dabba-Kato.
- Frazer reversed the Golden Ratio into a superkick then planted Axiom with a superplex to set up a Falcon Arrow to the outside that The Superhero escaped.
- After the match, Wes Lee, Dragon Lee, Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh all arrived to face off ahead of their Fatal 5-Way match.
- Pretty Deadly previewed the NXT North American Championship match. Elton Prince predicted McDonagh's win while Kit Wilson predicted Dragon would take it.
After a competitive battle royal, the final three was Charlie Dempsey, Axiom and Nathan Frazer. The Superhero booted Dempsey to the floor. A final impressive sequence between the two faces ended with Axiom tossing out Frazer.
This was a strong opener for NXT that highlighted multiple stars. The final three was a smart showcase of the future talent rising up the ranks. Hopefully, all three will get their time to shine before long.
The final sequence between Axiom and Frazer made it hard to explain why both were not in the NXT Stand & Deliver match, but The Superhero earned his big break in the end while avenging his previous loss to Frazer in their series.
Of the men in the Fatal 5-Way, the safest bet would be a Lee retention given how strong a champion he has been. If anyone is going to dethrone him though, The Superhero would keep that same fight champion energy as Lee after an upset victory.
Result
Axiom wins the battle royal, last eliminating Frazer, to earn the final spot in the NXT North American Championship Fatal 5-Way match.
Grade
A-
Tyler Bate (w/ Chase U) vs. Von Wagner
- Before the match, Andre Chase hyped up Bate and tried to cheer up Hudson.
- Bate caught Wagner with a rebound clothesline and Bop and Bang.
- Mr. Stone tried to get involved, but Thea Hail attacked him then set him to take a suicide dive from Bate.
Tyler Bate rolled over Von Wagner with pep in his step. He high-fived a struggling Duke Hudson before he hit a rebound clothesline and Spinny Boy to win. Axiom left a final video message for Chase U, promising to change the program.
This was a fine match, though Bate and Wagner have had better bouts. At this point, the big man lacks all credibility as a challenger. He was basically an enhancement talent next to The Big Strong Boy.
NXT has two paths to take with this eight-person tag at Stand & Deliver. Either Hudson will get back on the program and save Chase, or someone will turn on the university to hand it over to Schism. The best bet would be Bate, who is still an outsider to the university.
Result
Bate def. Wagner by pinfall.
Grade
C+
