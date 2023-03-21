WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 21

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com.

Tensions are rising in WWE NXT. As matches continue to be announced for NXT Stand & Deliver, many wrestlers are on the outside looking in. The March 21 edition of the gold brand could be the last chance to earn a spot.

JD McDonagh has antagonized Ilja Dragunov to the point of constant fighting between these two rivals. They both hoped to end their rivalry on top. Wes Lee was likely to be watching closely after his own brawl with The Necessary Evil last week.



Roxanne Perez has yet to be medically cleared for NXT Stand & Deliver, but NXT has set qualifiers for the NXT Women's Championship ladder match regardless.

Indi Hartwell would face Tiffany Stratton while Lyra Valkyria battled Ivy Nile. Only two women could advance to join Zoey Stark and Gigi Dolin in the ladder match.

Chase U also set the challenge to Schism to engage in a Great Debate this week.

This show was also certain to feature Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, Johnny Gargano, Tony D'Angelo and more.

