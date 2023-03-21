Shohei Ohtani Will 'Definitely Be Prepared' to Pitch for Japan vs. USA in WBC Final

Gene Wang/Getty Images

Japan's thrilling 6-5 walk-off win over Mexico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic semifinals has opened the door for Shohei Ohtani to potentially pitch against the United States in the final.

Speaking to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports via an interpreter after Monday's victory, Ohtani said he will "definitely be prepared" to take the mound if he's asked to do so.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

