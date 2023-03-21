Shohei Ohtani Will 'Definitely Be Prepared' to Pitch for Japan vs. USA in WBC Final

Shohei Ohtani Will 'Definitely Be Prepared' to Pitch for Japan vs. USA in WBC FinalMarch 21, 2023
Japan's thrilling 6-5 walk-off win over Mexico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic semifinals has opened the door for Shohei Ohtani to potentially pitch against the United States in the final.
Speaking to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports via an interpreter after Monday's victory, Ohtani said he will "definitely be prepared" to take the mound if he's asked to do so.
FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX
"I will definitely be prepared to pitch wherever, but before that I am going to have to hit and make sure I put some runs on the board before I pitch."

Shohei Ohtani spoke with @Ken_Rosenthal after Japan's WILD walk-off winner 🇯🇵
