Alabama DB Tony Mitchell Suspended After Arrest on Marijuana Charges

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell has been suspended from the team in light of his recent arrest on marijuana charges, according to Mike Rodak of AL.com.

Mitchell was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday. He was charged with intent to sell and/or deliver, while the passenger in the car, Christopher Lewis, was charged with marijuana possession as well as carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.

Alabama began spring practice Monday without Mitchell, who was the ninth-ranked safety in the class of 2023, according to 247 Sports.

Mitchell will be suspended until Alabama gets more information on the case, according to Rodak.

"Everybody's got an opportunity to make choices and decisions," head coach Nick Saban said when speaking to the media following practice. "There's no such thing as being in the wrong place at the wrong time. There is cause and effect when you make choices and decisions that put you in bad situations."

In addition to the gun and marijuana, police said they also found a set of scales and a large amount of cash.

As a part of Alabama's No.1-ranked recruiting class, per 247Sports, Mitchell—a four-star recruit—was one of the program's early enrollees, joining the program in January.

The Crimson Tide experienced a big turnover in its secondary and Mitchell was one of several freshman defensive backs in the recruiting class, which also included five-star prospects Caleb Downs and Desmond Ricks.