Alabama Football Commit Tony Mitchell Arrested on Marijuana Charge; Loaded Gun in Car

Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alabama incoming freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell was arrested in Florida on Wednesday following a traffic stop.

Per Mike Rodak of Al.com, Mitchell was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and/or deliver, and the passenger in the car, Christophere Lewis, was in possession of a loaded gun. Lewis was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and/or deliver, and carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.

The Holmes County sheriff's office announced the arrest in a statement on Facebook, revealing details of the traffic stop:

"During the stop, deputies detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. When asked if there was marijuana in the vehicle, Mitchell produced a baggie of marijuana from the passenger floorboard. Both Mitchell and Lewis were taken into custody. A search of the vehicle produced an additional significant amount of marijuana, a set of scales, a loaded handgun between the passenger seat and center console, and a large amount of cash."

A 4-star prospect out of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, Mitchell was ranked as the No. 9 safety in the 2023 class by 247Sports' composite. He committed to the Crimson Tide in June and signed his letter of intent in December, choosing them over Auburn, Georgia and Texas A&M.

Mitchell is a member of an Alabama 2023 recruiting class that is ranked No. 1 overall by 247Sports. He reportedly was among the freshman who joined the school in January for early enrollment.

Alabama is set to begin spring practice on Monday, and head coach Nick Saban is scheduled to speak to the media that evening.