Fantasy Baseball 2023 Cheatsheet: Pinpointing Top Sleepers and Busts

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

In just over half a season in the big leagues, Oneil Cruz made a big and loud impression in 2022 and should have fantasy owners drooling over what he can produce with a full 162 games to work with.

Cruz, 24, hit .233/.294/.450 with 17 home runs and 54 RBIs in just 331 at-bats. And while those numbers are impressive for his short time in the league, what he really became known for was having the hardest hit (122.4 MPH) and the hardest-thrown infield assist (97.8 MPH) of the Statcast era all in one year, per MLB.com.

He also has shown off his base-running abilities in a big way, stealing 10 bases and topping out at 31.5 feet per second as he scored from third against the Cubs last season.

Pirates fans should be happy as their potential star has gotten off to a good start in spring training. Cruz is hitting .300/.323/.567 in 30 at-bats with two homers, six RBI and a stolen base.

He is projected to hit 15 homers and steal nine bases this season.

But the best part about Cruz is that he won't cost a high pick in most fantasy drafts. Cruz is the No. 11 ranked fantasy shortstop, according to FantasyPros, and his average draft position across most platforms is around 73.

You can't find much better value for someone with that much talent.