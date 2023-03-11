WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from March 10

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from March 10March 11, 2023
The road to WrestleMania is only paved for so many, and everyone was fighting for their opportunity on the March 10 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.
Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Karrion Kross, LA Knight and Kofi Kingston all laid down their claim for a shot at the WWE Intercontinental Championship.
This week, they would fight in a Fatal 5-Way match o determine the No. 1 contender, though Xavier Woods needed to step in on behalf of Kofi following his friend's foot injury during last week's brawl.
Jey Uso turned his back on Sami Zayn to rejoin The Bloodline on Monday Night Raw. He would return to face Roman Reigns after walking out on the family last month.
Braun Strowman and Ricochet teamed together to take on The Viking Raiders. The Judgment Day looked to take down Legado del Fantasma in a growing feud of factions.
WWE SmackDown had a loaded card, including many exciting appearances from top names. With WrestleMania Goes Hollywood on the horizon, this show needed to keep building a monumental event.
IC Title No. 1 Contender: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Kross vs. LA Knight vs. Woods
- The show started with The Usos arriving to a greeting from Paul Heyman, who told Jey Uso he was proud of him. Jey promised to explain his actions in the ring.
- Knight and Kross worked together until The Million Dollar Mega Star got a little too opportunistic and tried to steal a pin on Sheamus.
- Imperium appeared midway into the match to watch from the ramp.
- Knight jumped over McIntyre to set up a superplex on Woods, but McIntyre planted both men with a spider superplex.
- After the finish, the crowd chanted repeatedly "triple threat".
After LA Knight and Karrios Kross turned on each other, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre took over the action. The Celtic Warrior Brogue Kicked Xavier Woods, and The Scottish Warrior Claymored Knight. Both picked up the three count at the same time.
This was everything one could have hoped for as an opener for SmackDown. The action was fast and fun, building up a hot crowd. It would have been nice to see more from Woods, but he was clearly not going to win.
The action did slow down at the end to get to the choreographed finish, but WWE needed to establish both The Celtic Warrior and The Scottish Warrior as challengers for Gunther.
The only matches that made sense for WrestleMania for The Ring General involved either Sheamus or McIntyre. A triple threat is an easy story to tell as well.
Result
Sheamus and McIntyre def. Kross, Woods and Knight by simultaneous pinfall. No official decision was made on who was the true No. 1 contender.
Grade
A-
Notable Moments