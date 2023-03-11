WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from March 10

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

The road to WrestleMania is only paved for so many, and everyone was fighting for their opportunity on the March 10 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Karrion Kross, LA Knight and Kofi Kingston all laid down their claim for a shot at the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

This week, they would fight in a Fatal 5-Way match o determine the No. 1 contender, though Xavier Woods needed to step in on behalf of Kofi following his friend's foot injury during last week's brawl.

Jey Uso turned his back on Sami Zayn to rejoin The Bloodline on Monday Night Raw. He would return to face Roman Reigns after walking out on the family last month.

Braun Strowman and Ricochet teamed together to take on The Viking Raiders. The Judgment Day looked to take down Legado del Fantasma in a growing feud of factions.

WWE SmackDown had a loaded card, including many exciting appearances from top names. With WrestleMania Goes Hollywood on the horizon, this show needed to keep building a monumental event.

