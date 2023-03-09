Oklahoma Football Player Released from Hospital After Collapsing During Workout

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Thursday morning, an Oklahoma football player was hospitalized after suffering an "exertional collapse" during a team workout, the school announced.

The player has since been discharged from the hospital and will return home for spring break:

According to Alyse Jones of KOCO News 5, the player was defensive back Gentry Williams, and he was taken to Norman Regional Hospital.

Per that report, "An inside source told KOCO 5 that Williams was competing in a one-on-one tug-of-war at the end of practice—a game players have done 'for years, and almost all other programs do, too.'"

Oklahoma's medical staff immediately used an automated external defibrillator and gave him oxygen.

He was discharged from the hospital, and later in the day was "smiling and shy" and "also gave hugs to everyone," per Jones.



Williams, a freshman, appeared in 12 games for the Sooners last season, notching seven tackles and an interception.

He was a 4-star prospect from Tulsa's Booker T. Washington High School and was considered the No. 93 player in the Class of 2022, the No. 11 cornerback and the top overall player from the state of Oklahoma, per 247Sports' composite rankings.