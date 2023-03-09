X

    Yankees News: Carlos Rodón to Start Season on IL with Forearm Injury

    Adam WellsMarch 9, 2023

    TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 20: Carlos Rodón #55 of the New York Yankees during Spring Training at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 20, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images)
    New York Yankees/Getty Images

    The New York Yankees will open the 2023 regular season without Carlos Rodón in their starting rotation.

    General manager Brian Cashman told reporters Thursday that Rodón will start the year on the injured list with a strained left forearm.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.