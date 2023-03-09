Yankees News: Carlos Rodón to Start Season on IL with Forearm Injury

New York Yankees/Getty Images

The New York Yankees will open the 2023 regular season without Carlos Rodón in their starting rotation.

General manager Brian Cashman told reporters Thursday that Rodón will start the year on the injured list with a strained left forearm.

