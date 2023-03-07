Notable CFB Players Who Could Help Their Draft Stock in 2023

1 of 9

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The players listed below might not have to prove much to NFL scouts, but they could further boost their draft stocks with big 2023 seasons.

Michigan RB Blake Corum

Michigan's Blake Corum could have been one of the top running backs drafted in 2022. Instead, he's coming back to the Wolverines in 2023.

Corum suffered a knee injury against Illinois on Nov. 19 last season. Although he attempted to return the next week against Ohio State, he was clearly limited, gaining only six yards on two carries. He announced he would have season-ending surgery on the knee on Dec. 1, cutting his Michigan season short.

Despite his injury, Corum finished the season with 247 carries for 1,463 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. If he has numbers like that over a full season, his stock should only go up.

Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke

In 2021, Tyler Van Dyke threw for 2,931 yards, 25 touchdowns and only six interceptions in 10 games. He was named the ACC's Rookie of the Year, and he helped Miami finish 5-1 in the Canes' last six games of the season.

There were big expectations surrounding Van Dyke in 2022 as new head coach Mario Cristobal took over in Coral Gables. But Miami went 5-7, and Van Dyke threw for just 1,835 yards and 10 touchdowns with five interceptions. He dealt with a shoulder injury throughout the season and played in only nine games.

If his 2023 campaign more closely resembles his 2021 one, expect his stock to go up.

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman

Sam Hartman has a ton of experience under his belt, having played college football since 2018. Over five seasons at Wake Forest, Hartman threw for 12,967 yards and 110 touchdowns with 41 interceptions.

Last August, Hartman was diagnosed with Paget-Schroetter syndrome, which is "a blood clot often associated with repeated strenuous activity," according to ESPN's David Hale. He wound up playing 12 games last season and finished with 3,701 passing yards, 38 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Hartman already quelled concerns about his health, so he might not have much to prove to NFL scouts and decision-makers. But after transferring to Notre Dame this offseason, he's poised to perhaps have his best season yet.

Texas WR Xavier Worthy

Xavier Worthy has caught 122 passes for 1,741 yards and 21 touchdowns over his two seasons with the Longhorns. But he regressed numbers-wise last year, and he noticeably struggled with dropped passes late in the season.

As it turns out, there was a good reason for that. On March 6, head coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters that Worthy played the second half of the 2022 season with a broken hand.

If Worthy stays healthy in 2023, he should boost his draft stock with a big season.