5 Fights We Need to See After UFC 285

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Fans are going to be talking about UFC 285 for years to come.

The card, which went down on Saturday night in Las Vegas, was stacked with big stars and top talent and concluded with two dramatic title fights.

In the main event, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones defeated Ciryl Gane with a first-round guillotine choke to win his heavyweight debut—and the division's undisputed title, which has been vacant since Francis Ngannou departed the UFC earlier this year. It was Jones' first fight in three years, and a challenge that many fans did not believe the 35-year-old could topple, despite his incredible competitive achievements.

The co-main event was no less significant, as Mexico's Alexa Grasso pulled off a massive upset by submitting flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko with a fourth-round rear-naked choke. Shevchenko entered the Octagon as MMA's pound-for-pound queen in the eyes of most fans and, barring a close call against Taila Santos last year, has looked nearly unbeatable as the flyweight champ—but Grasso was undeterred.

The card also included appearances from some of the fastest rising talents in the UFC, including unbeaten welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov, who submitted Geoff Neal on the main card, and Dricus du Plessis, who defeated Derek Brunson at middleweight on the undercard.

Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt was also in action on the undercard, picking up a sorely needed decision win over Trevin Jones after a string of tough losses.

It was a great night of fights—packed with exciting finishes and big shocks. It'll take some time to digest, but keep scrolling for the matchups we're hoping to see when everyone's ready for another course.