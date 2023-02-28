X

    Dodgers' Gavin Lux Out for Season After Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL

    Adam WellsFebruary 28, 2023

    PEORIA, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 27: Gavin Lux #9 of the Los Angeles Dodgers warms up before the spring training game against the San Diego Padres at Peoria Stadium on February 27, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux's knee injury turned out to be the worst-case scenario.

    Lux has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and is expected to miss the 2023 season.

