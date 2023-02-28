Dodgers' Gavin Lux Out for Season After Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux's knee injury turned out to be the worst-case scenario.

Lux has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and is expected to miss the 2023 season.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

