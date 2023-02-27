Royals' Aroldis Chapman Injured After Slipping at His House; Cracked Tooth, Split Lip

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Aroldis Chapman's first season with the Kansas City Royals is not off to the best of starts. The All-Star reliever slipped and fell at his house Saturday night resulting in a cracked tooth and a split lip, according to Anne Rogers of MLB.com.

Chapman, 34, required stitches for his lip, which Rogers reported remains fairly swollen. He planned on playing catch Monday and throwing a bullpen session Tuesday before getting some game action during spring training.

Kansas City signed Chapman to a one year, $3.75 million deal on Jan. 27 after the seven-time All-Star decided to leave the New York Yankees following seven seasons in the Bronx.

Last season was far from the best for the left hander as he had a career-worst 4.46 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over 36 1/3 innings in 43 appearances. His time with the Yankees came to a bitter end as he was left off the ALDS roster after failing to show up to a team workout ahead of the series.

This injury is the latest of strange afflictions for Chapman who also had to be put on the IL last season after getting a leg infection from a tattoo.

Once he's able to get back on the mound Chapman is expected to compete with Scott Barlow for the closer role in Kansas City.